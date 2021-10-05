Josh Dobbels benefit October

Mindy Carls

A drive-through lunch and dinner benefit for Josh Dobbels will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, rain or shine, at the Henry County fairgrounds in Cambridge.

A 2019 graduate of Cambridge High School, Dobbels was injured in a 40-foot fall while at work in September 2019. Plans for a benefit in April 2020 had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus shutdown.

Dobbels sustained major injuries to his back and lower extremities that required hospitalization and multiple surgeries. Proceeds will help the family with medical bills, daily needs, travel and unexpected expenses, as well as making his home handicap accessible.

Saturday’s benefit includes lunch and dinner meals of pork chop sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, baked beans and dessert. For children, meals include a hot dog, chips and dessert. Beverages include water and soda. All meals are available for a donation.

Covering both lunch and dinner give everyone a chance to have a to-go meal when it’s convenient, organizers said.

“With everyone in the fields working, other activities going on in the area, people doing yard work, etc., we figured this would be the quickest, easiest and safest outdoor option to get a great crowd rolling through to raise funds to help Josh," the organizing committee said.

Accompanying the auction will be an online auction from Saturday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Winners will be able to pick up items Sunday, Oct. 10, at the fairgrounds. Payments may be made online or in person at pick up. For information about logging into the online auction, visit the Josh Dobbels Benefit page on Facebook.

“So many people know Josh and his family throughout the livestock showing and breeding industry, 4-H, FFA, county fair and demolition derby circuits that we felt an online auction will make it possible for people that live near or far to be able to participate in the auction, since anyone registered can easily bid from their computer, tablet or phone anytime during the week,” the committee said.

“This also gives people with concerns about COVID-19 a way to be part of the fundraiser without having to be in a large crowd," organizers said.

Online auction items include:

• Half side of beef,

• Hulting Hybrids sign, custom-made Henry County Fair "Hog Pavilion" sign, custom-made “Home” sign,

• Pioneer Hybrids wagon, John Deere all-terrain wagon, Radio Flyer wagon,

• Yeti bucket, Yeti Rambler insulated mug,

• Handmade baby quilt and additional handmade quilts,

• Meat bundle/grilling BBQ basket, a "My Beer Bucket List" basket, enough smoked brisket to feed 25 people,

• Gift baskets include one for the ladies and one with farm toys and books,

• A Beck's Hybrid coat and IH Belt buckles.

• Hand-crafted stove-top noodle board.

• Overnight accommodations and food for Wild Rose Casino and Resort and Par-A-Dice Hotel and Casino,

• Large indoor electronic basketball game, a toy helicopter, karaoke system, scooter, toy truck and blocks,

• Two Kent Feeds collector trucks, a John Deere Ertl die-cast model kit and a large toy garage, and

• A Black & Decker drill/driver.

Dobbels is the son of Cambridge residents Chris and Jenny Dobbels.

For more information, visit the Josh Dobbels Benefit page on Facebook. To donate to the event, phone Bob Steele at (309) 489-6137 or Misty Wilson at 525-3796.