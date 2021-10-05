Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

October 11, 2006

Present for Wednesday’s installation of the sign naming the Wiley Park Road Robert Miller Drive were Mayor Don Hagaman, Miller’s daughter Lesley Hillan, wife Vina, son Rob and grandson Dustin Casteel, city workers Shane Hickman and Richard Plummer.

These ROWVA High School students have been chosen by their classmates to participate in the homecoming court. They are Laura McQueen, Austin Aligood, Kaylyn Nelson, Brennan Johnson, Amber Leafgreen, Evan Saline, queen and kin candidates Molly Ingles, Brett Simpson, Jenna Main, Tyler Branson, Janiece Erickson and Austin Towell.

ROWVA high school freshman Jayanna Campbell’s love of reading has been responsible, in part, for the creation of the BOOK Club, a new high school group. The group meets regularly to discuss books members have all read. Campbell, a published poet, has aspirations of becoming an architect.

Alwood High School students selected to represent their class for homecoming activities this week include juniors Nicole Goodman and Caitlin Diffenbaugh, sophomore Alexandria Blakesmith and freshman Michelle Williams, juniors Chris Curry and Brian Beck, sophomore Cameron Teel and freshman Brian Norberg.

25 Years Ago

October 16, 1996

The Galva Park District board met Wednesday night for a short meeting at the City Administration Building. The board approved for Hartman Construction of Galva to install new sidewalks at the Park District at a total cost of $5,550. The price is $12.50 per running foot.

Tyler Prowant takes a turn spraying the hose last Friday morning at the Galva Fire Department. Looking on are Bryce Gilson, Sami Miller, Bailey Yelm, Samantha Novotny, Stephanie Cokel., Brianna Bleichner, Shelby Jacobson and Travis Johnson.

During the past three weeks, the Galva Rotary Club has been gathering donations from local clubs, groups and organizations in an effort to raise money for new benches in Galva’s Veteran’s Memorial Park. So far, over $1,400 has been collected by the Rotarians from Galva organizations such as the Galva Arts council, Chamber of Commerce, Beta Sigma Phi and the Galva Lions Club which donated $700 alone.

The Alpha Quasquicentennial committee will sponsor an auction Saturday, October 19 at the fire station in Alpha. Showing items, a decorative hat and wreath are Marcia Atchison and Joy Carlson. Both are employed at the Enchanted Florist, Alpha, donating the items shown.

50 Years Ago

September 30, 1971

A new Galva High School football queen will be crowned on Friday night during the first home game of the season for the Wildcats. Five girls were chosen candidates by members of the football team earlier in the school year. One of the five will receive the crown. The girls in competition are seniors Carol Luymes and Linda Robson, junior Debbie Anderson, sophomore Peggy Krantz and freshman Jane VanDeVelde.

Galva Chapter Future Homemakers of America held a wiener roast at the Stegall farm. During the business meeting the group welcomed Mrs. James Scattergood as an honorary member. The honor was given for her service to the organization.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hay Jr. returned home Sunday after spending one week in San Francisco where they attended the 75th annual meeting of the National Association of Insurance Agents. There were 4000 agents present at the meeting on the Hilton Hotel. The trip was made by plane.

During a special ceremony Thursday night the LaFayette Volunteer Fire Department was presents a certificate of appreciation by Charles Wilson and Gerald Staples, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

100 Years Ago

October 6, 1921

Several clusters of nearly ripe strawberries were picked yesterday by H. R. Gaston from his garden in this city, providing the second surprise in Galva of the autumn. The first was the announcement by Charles Barnett that a cherry tree in his yard is in full bloom.

Mrs. Thomas Chilton and daughter Oma Catherine returned Tuesday to their home in Chicago after a visit at the home of her mother, Mrs. William Gibbs.

Deputy Sheriff George Brown of Cambridge was a caller here Friday.

Rudolph Johnson and family of Kewanee, visited at the P. J. Johnson home Saturday.