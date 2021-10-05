Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Oct. 13, 2006

Bubble “not bursting” for local housing market. We can’t keep things $185,000 and up on the market. We’ve had more sales in that price range than any other this year. It’s just crazy. Betsy Brudos, Mel Foster Co.

A further step was taken to determine if wind power can supply a portion of the city’s energy need during the Oct. 10, meeting of the City Council.

25 Years Ago

Oct. 11, 1996

“Saturday Night Fever” is the theme for J.D. Darnall High School’s 1996 Homecoming. The Maple Leafs will play the Streator Bulldogs.

Mike Mickle will be master of ceremonies for Growth Child Care Center’s annual benefit auction Saturday. Stan Storm will conduct the auction. Also, that night, raffle winner’s will be announced for the Bethany Lowe Designs.

50 Years Ago

Oct. 7, 1971

Supt. John Pleger of the Geneseo Unit District 228 will speak at the meeting of the Howard P.T.A. Tuesday. His talk will be on “The Proposed Referendum for the New School”.

The Geneseo traveling series will begin its first season with the appearance of Eric Pavel at Geneseo high school auditorium. Pavel, experienced world traveler, will show his own personally produced pictures of “Three Worlds of Peru”.

100 Years Ago

Oct. 7, 1921

As usual we had a downpour of the elements for the night of the recital, but in as much as it was a benefit recital for a new piano, the quarters kept coming in.

The following were guests at the 91st birthday celebration Mr. Frank Trauger at his home on South State street: Mrs. Howard Deming and her daughter, Grace, Mrs. Grace Merriam, Miss Hattie Goodfellow, Mrs. George Mowry, Dr. Etta Chambers, and Dr. Davis.