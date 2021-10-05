Rebuilding Together and Wells Fargo partner to repair homes Oct. 16

Claudia Loucks

Rebuilding Together Henry County volunteers will provide essential home repairs in Annawan and Kewanee as part of a national partnership with the Wells Fargo Builds program.

Rebuilding Together workers will complete critical home repairs to two homes and the upcoming workday on Oct. 16 will be the first work day since September of 2019 as none were scheduled previously due to guidelines in place as a result of Covid 19.

Sarah Snyder, executive director of RTHC, said, “We are looking forward to seeing our community volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 16, in Annawan.”

Repairs at the project include fire safety equipment, new hand railing, painting, window repairs and replacements.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to visit the RTHC website www.rebuildingtogether-hc.org to register. Same day registrations also are accepted by calling Snyder at 309-944-6442 or by email at ssnyder@rebuildingtogether-hc-org or location information.

Snyder explained the Wells Fargo Builds program provides philanthropic financial support for the construction, renovation, or repair of homes for low-to-moderate income households. Nationally, Wells Fargo donated $1.25 million to Rebuilding Together. The donation is part of a $1 billion commitment made by the Wells Fargo in 2019 to address the U.S. affordability housing crisis through 2025.

Rebuilding Together Henry County has partnered with Wells Fargo for over 12 years with funds over $150,000 to assist home repairs to our neighbors in need, Snyder said.

“Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities,” she said. “Through the national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders, and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Rebuilding Together Henry County is one of 120 affiliates serving our neighbors in need.”

Since 2010, Wells Fargo has donated more than $16 million to Rebuilding Together and its affiliate network to support rebuilding efforts across the country, including essential home repairs, revitalizing communities, and helping veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, families with children and victims of disaster remain in their homes.

Last year, Rebuilding Together and Wells Fargo collaborated to deepen the impact in underserved neighborhoods and communities nationwide, bring tangible assistance to nearly 100 neighbors, Snyder said.