Looking Back Orion

15 Years Ago

October 12, 2006

Orion Bancorporation, Inc., parent company of BankORION plans to acquire The State Bank of Annawan through an agreement with the Annawan bank’s parent company, First Mid-America Bancorp, Inc.

Orion golfer Bryce Lough will compete in the state golf tournament this weekend.

The Charger volleyball team is 9-0 in the Olympic Conference. The girls placed third at the Kiwanis tournament. They earned the top seed in the Bureau Valley Sectional.

Steve’s Nursery of Geneseo planted the Autumn Blaze tree Monday, October 9, in Central Park n3ext to the Orion Veterans Monument in memory of Wyman and June Coulter. Planting the tree are nursery employees Chris Ibsen, Tony Garcia and foreman, Greg Buyck. A memorial stone by Lacky Monument, Galesburg will also be added.

25 Years Ago

October 10, 1996

Twenty-two speakers will describe their jobs for Orion Middle School Students on Friday morning, October 11. Counselor Jim Eccher said the number of speakers is about twice as many as the last Career Day at school.

Heather Nichols of Coal Valley, a senior in mass communications at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, has received a $1,000 scholarship from Paddlewheel Chapter of American Business Women, Moline. Melodie Lewis of Coal Valley, a freshman at the University of

Illinois, Urbana, received a $1,000 scholarship from National Association of Women in Construction, Quad City Chapter 50 and Illowa Chapter 133 CSI.

Forest Arnett, a senior at Orion High School, is September’s Student of the Month in drafting at the United Township Area Career Center. He was chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. He will receive a certificate.

Paul Fliege of Lynn Center, a junior in music education at Culver-Stocken College, Canton, Missouri, has been selected for the 62- member Concert Choir. The ensemble performs classical music at several concerts throughout the year and makes and extended spring tour.

50 Years Ago

October 7, 1971

Miss Linda Shessley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Sheesley was installed as Worthy Advisor of the Order of Rainbow Girls, Orion Assembly, No.93 at public ceremonies Sunday, October 3 at 2:00 p.m. Masonic Temple here.

Mrs. Lon Shattuck, route 1. Coal Valley has announced that she is forming a new 4-H club for girls in the Colona Township area. There will be a meeting in her home on October 11 at 1:30 p.m. for all girls who are interested. The mothers of the girls should also attend the first meeting with their daughters. Mrs. Jim Snyder will assist in the club.

Mrs. Hazel Raker and Mrs. Leona Murrary of Wyoming spent last Wednesday in the home of Mrs. Etta Chase.

Mothers of World War II will sponsor their annual chicken supper on October 21 in the American Legion rooms following the usual custom, the event will feature a salad bar. The continuous serving will start at 4:40 until 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchase from any member or from the ticket chairman, Mrs. Edward Farwell.

100 Years Ago

October 6, 1921

Rev. S. F. Clark and wife, of Monmouth are guests of Orion friends. Rev. Clark was formerly pastor of the Homestead church, serving in that capacity for over twenty years. The Misses Jane and Margaret McKeag entertained a company of friends at a dinner party Tuesday evening in honor of Rev. and Mrs. Clark.

Dan O’Leary returned home last week from Oklahoma City, where he has been managing the ball team of that place. The team finished third in a hot race with Wichita and Omaha and only missed first by an eyelash.

Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Bergquist are now enjoying a two weeks’ auto tour to St. Paul, Minneapolis and Elbow Lake, Minn. At the latter place they visited the home of their son. Ossian, and wife. From there they will go to Wadenn, to visit a brother. They report. They report threshing still on in Minnesota.

T. W. Reese & Sons will hold their annual Duroc-Jersey boar and gilt sale on Friday, October 14, 1921, at Dr. Clark’s barn. Geneseo, rain or shine.