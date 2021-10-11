The Mom Event at First United Methodist in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

First United Methodist Church in Geneseo will host a one-night simulcast, The Mom Event, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the church, 302 North State St., Geneseo.

Yvette Biddle, director of discipleship at the church, said, “Area moms are invited to attend to connect with other moms, hear encouraging messages, and be inspired and refreshed in their faith.”

The simulcast will feature best-selling author Jennie Allen, Bible teacher Jada Edwards, and podcast host Rebekah Lyons.

The event is ticketed and tickets, at $20 each, may be purchased at the church’s website, www.peopleneedjesus.org. Drinks and snacks will be provided during the break.

For more information, contact Biddle at the church, 309-944-2793.

Theme of The Mom Event is “Rise,” and information about the event states: “We serve a God who could not be kept down but who rose up – and he offers that same resurrection power to every mama struggling to rise out of bed each morning. When anxiety cripples us and we can’t seem to get off the floor, Jesus picks us up. When we stare up out of a pit of loss, disappointment, confusion, or hopelessness, Jesus reminds us of his redemptive power and offers his hand so that we can rise. Through every good day and bad day, with every crisis and victory, moms re empowered by the Holy Spirit to rise. In Jesus, we have the ability to rise against all obstacles with hope, power and courage.”