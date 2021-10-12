Atkinson to support fiber expansion

Claudia Loucks

The Village of Atkinson has approved supporting the expansion of Fiber.

At their recent meeting, the board unanimously approved a commitment of $47.500 to assist Geneseo Communications in the installation of Fiber to all properties within the village. Henry County must also agree to contribute $600,000 in funding before the $1.5 to $2 million project will begin.

In other business, the board approved following the guidelines in place in order to receive $131,000 through the corona virus local physical recovery fund from the U.S. Department, American Rescue Plan. Funds are to be used only for investments in Broadband infrastructure, water and sewer projects.

A portion, $47,500 will be used for the Broadband expansion.