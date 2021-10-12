Lily Wigant crowned Galva Harvest Days queen

Carol Townsend

Lily Wigant, was crowned Galva Harvest Days Queen Sunday afternoon in the Galva Junior Senior High School gym. Lily is the daughter of Lucas and Rachel Wigant of rural Galva.

Chloe Ruhl, far right, was the first runner up, the daughter of Ryan and Amy Ruhl of rural Bishop Hill.

Taylor Haga, left, was the second runner up. She is the daughter of Troy and Heather Haga of Galva.

Lily won the awards for the best pop question, best formal and best speech.

Chloe was the most photogenic, and had the best casual wear.

Taylor had the best harvest wear.

The Galva: Ready to Grow served the lunch before the pageant. The event is sponsored by the Galva Chamber of Commerce.