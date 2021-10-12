Looking Back Cambridge

15 Years Ago

October 19, 2006

Jason Nimrick, 25 and Brandon Williamson, 19, both of Cambridge have just returned from a tour of duty in Iraq.

Cambridge Main Street will sponsor Boo-tiful Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 am to noon in downtown Cambridge. Parents are encouraged to bring their child, dressed in costume to participate.

Cambridge schools have received a three-year “Learn and Serve America” grant from the state board of education and the Lieutenant Governor's office

25 Years Ago

October 17,1996

Clear skies and temperatures in the middle 70's and another Viking football victory made the Cambridge Homecoming Day a huge success on Saturday October 12.

Area voters will take to the polls in less than three weeks to show support for federal, state and local elected officials of their choice. Among decisions voters will be asked to voice their opinions on will be 12 open seats on the Henry County Board.

Fieldcresst Village Cambridge will host a coffee Friday October 18 from 9 am to noon to display 24 quilts made by the Busy Hands group at Fieldcrest.

50 Years Ago

October 21, 1971

Cambridge Community Unit School Board voted to have glass installed in the runway to the high school cafeteria replaced with tempered safety glass, during a meeting Wednesday night Oct. 13.

A public meeting to gather community support and cooperation for the hiring of additional physicians and dentists for the city is scheduled for 7:30 PM October 27 in the Central Room of the Central Trust and Savings Bank, announced J S Puentes, president of the Hammond-Henry District Hospital medical staff, during a meeting Tuesday night of the board of directors.

The annual Cambridge Homecoming and Barbecue Day Saturday Oct. 23rd will feature a parade in the morning, a beef barbecue lunch and a football game in the afternoon.

100 Years Ago

October 20, 1921

The Buick Radiator – Rugged, Efficient Typifies the Car. The Buick Radiator is typcally Buick, strong – and ample in its cooling capacity to meet every condition.

Foot Ball! Sunday Oct. 23, 2:30 The Cambridge American Legion vs. Silvis Independents

Warnings! Hints! Now comes the Winter of Your Discontent. Unless your bins wtih coal are bent! Our weekly warnings to you are sent. That you may be wise and Provident! Be Wise, Fill up your bins. We can fill you with GOOD COAL promptly. Wm. Ringle & Co.