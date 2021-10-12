Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

October 18, 2006

Galva Mayor Don Hagaman presents a proclamation and a key to the City of Galva to C. W. “Wally” Anderson Tuesday night in honor of Anderson’s 33 years serving on the Galva Planning Commission. Anderson retired from the commission July 31.

Samantha Krause displays one of the certificates given to participants of an art show for current and former area 4-H members at the Galva Arts Council on Oct4 and October 7. Seen behind Krause are some of the 36 entries. Krause was a winner in the contest, placing third with an ink optical illusion.

On Oct. 1 Father John Burns of St. John’s Catholic Church in Galva celebrated the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi by blessing several animals. Among those taking pa4t were Theresa Shields and her dog, McTavish; Megan Sloan and her dog Roscoe; Rachel and Lucas Wigant and their dog, Charlie; Father Burns; and Lorraine Clucas, her granddaughter Grace Clucas and dog Bitsy. Many Christians celebrate the feast oof St. Francis of Assisi by blessing their pets in the spirit of this patron saint of animals and ecology.

Members of Victoria United Methodist Church who have done extensive work in creatin a playground in the Victoria village park include Larry Cater, Pastor Marty Briney, Linda Pettifer, June Vicary, Barb Leman, Al Cumming, Harold Shear, Jay Rhodes, Roger Leman, Les Vicary, Roger Miller, John Flinner, Linda Burris, Hannah Howard, Peggy Johnston, Helen Ecklun, Margaret Cumming and Joni Briney.

25 Years Ago

October 23, 1996

Breaking ground last Monday, for a new 24 light system at Exit 32 off Interstate 74 near Woodhull and Alpha are State Representative Don Moffitt, State Senator Carl Hawkinson, Woodhull Mayor Lloyd Carlson and IDOT representative Roger Rocke.

The Henry County Republican Women, represented by Nancy Hier, from Galva, presented Galva Public Library director Melody Heck the book, With Reagan, The Inside Story, last Thursday morning at the library. The book, written by Edwin Meese, III, is part of the Mamie Eisenhower Library Project, a program established by the National Federation of Republican Women to honor the late First Lady. Through this project, the Henry County Republican Women hope to contribute to the education of Henry County communities. The book was also given to the Annawan-Alba Library and the Geneseo Library.

Athletic T-shirts collected by Dana Anderson during her high school athletic career, were made into a quilt by Betty Taylor, Woodhull.

Members of the Galva High School scholastic team who captured a second place consolation finish at last Saturday’s 16 team Orion tournament are Nathan Kincaid, Steven Schulz, Chris Doherty, Andy Wyannt, Oach Larry Varner, Martha Hottenstein,, Kevin Jaquet, Megen Tarlton.

50 Years Ago

October 7, 1971

A shoe repair shop is scheduled to open next week in the store room between Jewell’s barber shop and the dairy store. It will be owned and operated y Charles L. Gray who recently purchased the Theodore W. Ericson residence at 519 NW l St. Street.

The 1971 football queen and her court were presented during the half of the first home football game Friday. They are senior Linda Robson, junior Debbie Anderson, queen Carol Luymes, sophomore Peggy Kranta and freshman Jane VanDeVelde.

Sgt. And Mrs. Michael Mitro of Peru, Ind. Spent several days with Mrs. Mitro’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Don Anderson of Galva. They returned Tuesday. Mitro is stationed at the Air Force Base at Grissom, Ind.

Mrs. Lennart Finstrom of Aurora spent last Thursday in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Earl A. Nelson.

100 Years Ago

October 13, 1921

Oil was spread yesterday on the Cannon Ball trail south of the Midland Country Club. Because of the lateness of the season it will take several days for the oil to soak into the roads. Many complaints have been made because the oil was spread so late.

Next Saturday morning a bakery will be opened by Mrs. T. M. Craine at the North Side Café. Home baking will be featured, including pies, cakes, doughnuts, bread and cookies. Although in the same building as the restaurant, the bakery will be a separate department. Mrs. Craine has been doing home baking for a number of families in Galva for several months.

Ten young ladies were entertained Monday evening by Miss Dorothy Palmer at the home of her parents Mr. and Mrs. George Palmer. A waffle bake was the feature of the occasion. Those attending were the Misses Caroline Alexander, Lavina Olson, Mary McClure, Gladys Curtis,

Marie McDowell, Violet Falk, Grace Swanson, Phyllis Cowell, Blanche Olson and Mrs. R.D. Palmer.

Annawan Father Vanden Wyngaert, of this community, has been assigned to succeed Father Van De Gulick at Atkinson. He will probably leave here the latter part of next week.