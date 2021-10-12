Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Oct. 20, 2006

From the ashes comes a new beginning for the worshippers of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held on Oct. 22 for a new church, at the same site as the former church building.

When John and Cori Augustine purchased their home at 544 N. State St., it’s condition could only be described as “rough.” For all their hard work, the Augustines’ home was name the RE/Max Hometown Advantage’s Home of the Month for October

25 Years Ago

Oct. 18, 1996

Geneseo Jaycees will hold the second annual “Boo Bash” immediately after the Mummers’ Parade. The Boo Bash is open to children 12 and under and will feature a professional storyteller, costume content, games, prizes, and food.

Mike Kanke and Ashley Ludwig are this year’s Homecoming King and Queen. Their court is Duke and Duchess, Bart Reed and Jonna Loucks and Lord and Lady, Seth Hanson and Molly Patten.

50 Years Ago

Oct. 14, 1971

Geneseo City Council Tuesday night approved the expenditure of $3,200 from the general fund for proving more adequate lighting for parking facilities adjacent to city streets downtown.

Inside Victor Orsi’s soda fountain and grille, the mood had to be somewhat subdued this week. Mr. Orsi’s store is the favorite hangout of the high school crowd. But that high school’s proud record of 52 straight football games without defeat ended last weekend.

100 Years Ago

Oct. 14, 1921

Miss Marguerite Becker entertained a company of friends at her home Thursday evening. The guests were entertained with games played at small tables after which a two-course luncheon was served. During the last course a messenger boy appeared announcing the coming marriage of Miss Marguerite to Mr. Walter Dunn of New Orleans.

First National Bank – Geneseo, Illinois – Capital, Surplus & Undivided Profits - $400,000