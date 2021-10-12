Marriages & Dissolutions
Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic
Marriages
Joseph Lambin and Emma Vandemore both of Colona
Timothy Macki of Tempe AZ and Michelle Cooley of Coal Valley
Keefe Peterson and Amber Rahn both of Atkinson
Andrew Clapper and Lauren Brandt both of Springfield, IL
Joseph Pratt to Janet Gilbraith both of Geneseo
Dillon Jannie to Marimar Aguilera both of Kewanee
Dalton Nuding to Addison Morse both of Kewanee
William Seaman to Cynthia Brereton both of Cleveland
Mandy Huber to Tia Marie Thompson both of Kewanee
Travis Turner of Kewanee to Raven Alverez of Loves Park, IL
Shane Vandolah to Ashley Gauley both of Aledo
Divorces
Corina Gonzales from Corey Horn
Rodney McDonald from REbecca McDonald