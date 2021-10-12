Marriages & Dissolutions

Marriages

Joseph Lambin and Emma Vandemore both of Colona

Timothy Macki of Tempe AZ and Michelle Cooley of Coal Valley

Keefe Peterson and Amber Rahn both of Atkinson

Andrew Clapper and Lauren Brandt both of Springfield, IL

Joseph Pratt to Janet Gilbraith both of Geneseo

Dillon Jannie to Marimar Aguilera both of Kewanee

Dalton Nuding to Addison Morse both of Kewanee

William Seaman to Cynthia Brereton both of Cleveland

Mandy Huber to Tia Marie Thompson both of Kewanee

Travis Turner of Kewanee to Raven Alverez of Loves Park, IL

Shane Vandolah to Ashley Gauley both of Aledo

Divorces

Corina Gonzales from Corey Horn

Rodney McDonald from REbecca McDonald