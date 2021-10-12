Orion village board sets trick or treat hours

Mindy Carls

Trick or treating in Orion will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, the Orion village board announced on Monday, Sept. 20.

Village president Jim Cooper said parents have been saying thanks for the new crossing lights installed at C.R. Hanna Elementary School and Orion Middle School.

Trustee Mike Dunlap said Parks Superintendent Arnie Sandberg is working on the new parking lot in Love Park. The village is consulting with MidAmerican Energy about where to put the lights in the parking lot.

Also, Trustee Steve Newman said the village should see if COVID-19 recovery funds could be used to build a community center.

During the pandemic, the village lost a business (Sidetracked Saloon) but had another business move into the space).

Cooper announced the village is working with architects to prepare floor plans for a proposed new village hall.