Property Transfers
Beth Welbers
Geneseo Republic
- Robert Smith and Sarah Murphy to Colin Vandaele - 605 W. Division St. Kewanee $75,000
- Whitney Olson and Anna Olson to Brenton Johnson and Brenda Johnson - 417 NW 5th St. Galva $130,000
- Carol Fowler to Dunn Property Management - 611 NE 1st Ave Galva $27,000
- JoAnne Bayer to Dunn Property Managment - 19 SE 1st Galva $43,500
- Jo Anne Bayer to Dunn Property Management - Susan LaSala-Wood to Stephen Vincent116 NW 1st St. Galva $50,500
- Zachary Anderson and Lisa Anderson and Ashley Olin -to Dunn Property Management - 310 NW 1st St. Galva $60,500
- Jeremy Reffett and Cyndy Reffett to Dunn Property Management - 710 NW 1dt St. Galva - $97,500
- Thomas Van Damme Jr and Dawn Van Damme to Kordell Johnson - 603 Pleasant St. Kewanee $50,000
- Victor Robelto and Sujey Robelto to Eduardo Alfaro and Lourdes Moto - 718 McKinley Ave Kewanee $90,000
- Larry and Elizabeth Wexell to Donald and Renee Reul - 314 SE 7th Galva $28,000
- Susan LaSala-Wood and Stephen Vincent to Virginia Nelson - SW Quarter of Section 33 Township 16 N Range 3 East of the 4th Prime Meridian $514,000
- Charles and Janice Genisio to Charles R. Smith - 364 W. 5th Ave Woodhull $40,000
- Todd Wassenhove and Tiphanie Wassenhove to Connie Bier - 8770 IL Hwy 81 Cambridge $178,500
- John DeBane and Michale DeBane to Judi Krolik and Jill Patrongio - 1249 US Hwy 6 Coal Vallley $245,000
- Alberto and Ruth Marquez to Robin Baxter - 229 W. Pearl St. Geneseo $179,000
- Michelle McGee to Chastity Twitchell - Lot 6 in Horns Addition to Village of Woodhull, E 102 of that part of Church St (W 3rd St) between Lot 1 , Block 17 on West ond lots 6 and 7 Block 14 onnE. Lot 7 in Block 14: commencing at SE corner of Lot 6 in Block 14 running S to NW line of American Central RR then in Northwesterly direction in the North line of RR to SW corner of Lot 6 then E to South line of Lot 6 4 rods to place of beginning. Lot 6 in RR grounds 1st Addition to Village of Woodhull as per Plat of RR grounds. $68,000
- GEMAX LLC to Joseph Burrows - 406 and 410 Hollis St. Kewanee $40,000
- Ken Carlson to Sarah Lucas - 416 SE 7th Ave. Galva $33,000
- Anthony and Jerry Abell to Deanna Danielson - Lot 4 in block 29 of Village of Atkinson $59,500
- Brandon Johnson to Hunter Price - 300 E. Center St. Cambridge, IL $159,000
- Brian and Marci Kenny to Shea Blumensheiin - 1414 12th Orion $115,000
- Ricky and Tara LaFollette to Hunter Mueller - 400 Franklin St. Kewanee $37,000
- Robert and Lori Anderson to William Mueller - 410 SE St. Annawan $115,000
- Diane Groy to Alec Padilla - 216 Elliot Kewanee $47,000
- Scott Kelsall to Kaitlyn Kirkhove - 6 Pine Ridge Lane Geneseo $223,000
- Jessica Martinez Ott to Jamie DeGroot - 420 W. Mill Kewanee $89,500
- Dennis and Elin Stephan to Katelyn Huffman - 826 E Division Galva $170,00
- Justin and Chelcee Owens to Jeffrey and Lisa Hampton - 820 NE 2nd St Galva $192,500
- Zachary and Elise Larson to Rochelle and Vink Tranh- 1508 8th Court Orion $306,500
- Paul and Toni Carson to Edith Keifer and Richard Hamilton - 17 Lake Lynnwood, Lynn Center $343,000
- Sarah Hawk and Michael Wetzell to David Tigh and Terry Kruger - 296 56 Rapp Rd. Geneseo $95,000