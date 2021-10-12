Property Transfers

Property transfers in Henry County
  • Robert Smith and Sarah Murphy to Colin Vandaele - 605 W. Division St. Kewanee $75,000
  • Whitney Olson and Anna Olson to Brenton Johnson and Brenda Johnson - 417 NW 5th St. Galva   $130,000
  • Carol Fowler to Dunn Property Management - 611 NE 1st Ave Galva  $27,000
  • JoAnne Bayer to Dunn Property Managment - 19 SE 1st  Galva  $43,500
  • Jo Anne Bayer to Dunn Property Management - Susan LaSala-Wood to Stephen Vincent116 NW 1st St.  Galva  $50,500
  • Zachary Anderson and Lisa Anderson and Ashley Olin -to Dunn Property Management - 310 NW 1st St. Galva  $60,500
  • Jeremy Reffett and Cyndy Reffett to Dunn Property Management - 710 NW 1dt St. Galva - $97,500
  • Thomas Van Damme Jr and Dawn Van Damme to Kordell Johnson - 603 Pleasant St. Kewanee  $50,000
  • Victor Robelto and Sujey Robelto to Eduardo Alfaro and Lourdes Moto - 718 McKinley Ave  Kewanee  $90,000
  • Larry and Elizabeth Wexell to Donald and Renee Reul - 314 SE 7th Galva $28,000
  • Susan LaSala-Wood and Stephen Vincent to Virginia Nelson - SW Quarter of Section 33 Township 16 N Range 3 East of the 4th Prime Meridian $514,000
  • Charles and Janice Genisio to Charles R. Smith - 364 W. 5th Ave Woodhull  $40,000
  • Todd Wassenhove and  Tiphanie Wassenhove to Connie Bier - 8770 IL Hwy 81 Cambridge  $178,500
  • John DeBane and Michale DeBane to Judi Krolik and Jill Patrongio - 1249 US Hwy 6 Coal Vallley  $245,000
  • Alberto and Ruth Marquez to Robin Baxter - 229 W. Pearl St. Geneseo $179,000
  • Michelle McGee to Chastity Twitchell - Lot 6 in Horns Addition to Village of Woodhull, E 102 of that part of Church St (W 3rd St) between Lot 1 , Block 17 on West ond lots 6 and 7 Block 14 onnE.  Lot 7 in Block 14: commencing at SE corner of Lot 6 in Block 14 running S to NW line of American Central RR then in Northwesterly direction in the North line of RR to SW corner of Lot 6 then E to South line of Lot 6 4 rods to place of beginning.  Lot 6 in RR grounds 1st Addition to Village of Woodhull as per Plat of RR grounds. $68,000
  • GEMAX LLC to Joseph Burrows - 406 and 410 Hollis St. Kewanee   $40,000
  • Ken Carlson to Sarah Lucas - 416 SE 7th Ave.  Galva  $33,000
  • Anthony and Jerry Abell to Deanna Danielson - Lot 4 in block 29 of Village of Atkinson  $59,500
  • Brandon Johnson to Hunter Price - 300 E. Center St.  Cambridge, IL  $159,000
  • Brian and Marci Kenny to Shea Blumensheiin - 1414 12th Orion  $115,000
  • Ricky and Tara LaFollette to Hunter Mueller - 400 Franklin St. Kewanee  $37,000
  • Robert and Lori Anderson to William Mueller - 410 SE St. Annawan $115,000
  • Diane Groy to Alec Padilla - 216 Elliot Kewanee  $47,000
  • Scott Kelsall to Kaitlyn Kirkhove - 6 Pine Ridge Lane  Geneseo $223,000
  • Jessica Martinez Ott to Jamie DeGroot - 420 W. Mill Kewanee  $89,500
  • Dennis and Elin Stephan to Katelyn Huffman - 826 E Division  Galva  $170,00
  • Justin and Chelcee Owens to Jeffrey and Lisa Hampton - 820 NE 2nd St Galva  $192,500
  • Zachary and Elise Larson to Rochelle and Vink Tranh- 1508 8th Court Orion  $306,500
  • Paul and Toni Carson to Edith Keifer and Richard Hamilton - 17 Lake Lynnwood, Lynn Center  $343,000
  • Sarah Hawk and Michael Wetzell to David Tigh and Terry Kruger - 296 56 Rapp Rd. Geneseo  $95,000