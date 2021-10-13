Galva Halloween Party scheduled for October 23rd

Carol Townsend

The Galva: Ready to Grow committee will sponsor the annual Halloween party for Galva area children on October 23rd from 2-4 p.m. in Galva’s Wiley Park. Trunk or Treating will be along Northwest 4th Avenue in front of City Hall. More trunks are needed.

Food and drinks will be available in the cafeteria in Learning Connections. Games and activities will be held on the basketball court across from City Hall.

A costume contest will be held for the scary/ugly, most original, homemade family, group cute funny, There will be first, second and third places or each group.

A pumpkins carving/painting contest will be held and must be at the park by 2 p.m. There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes awarded.