News Briefs

staff writer

Health Department schedules for Flu Shot Clinics

The Health Department will be giving Seasonal Flu vaccinations at these times and locations:

Kewanee: Monday, October 11th from 9:00-11:00am, Central School Steamer Gym, 215 E. Central Blvd.

Friday, October 15th from 1:00-2:00pm, Kewanee Public Library, 02 S. Tremont

Geneseo: Tuesday, October 12th from 9:00-10:00am, Moose Lodge, S. State St.

Friday, October 15th from 9:30am-10:30pm, Geneseo Public Library, 805 N. Chicago St.

Cambridge: Tuesday, October 12th from 11:00am-12:00pm, United Methodist Church, 120 W. Exchange

Toulon: Wednesday, October 13th from 9:00am-10:00am, State Bank of Toulon, 102 W. Main St.

Wyoming: Wednesday, October 13th from 11:00am-12:00pm, Church of the Nazarene, 517 N Madison Ave.

Bradford: Wednesday, October 13th from 1:00pm-2:00pm, Carmody Center, 218 1st St.

Galva: Thursday, October 14th from 9am-10am, 1st United Methodist Church, 214 NW 2nd Ave.

Woodhull: Thursday, October 14th from 11:00am-12:00pm, United Church of Woodhull, 105 W. 3rd Ave

Orion: Thursday, October 14th from 1:00-2:00pm, United Methodist Church, 407 12th Ave.

Galva Arts Coffeehouse for October scheduled

The Galva Arts Council will hold their October Coffeehouse on October 16th at their building on North Exchange Street. The entertainment will be Chris Stevens. The doors open at 6:30 with the music starting at 7 p.m. Snacks and Anderson Family Coffee will be provided. Donations will be accepted.

There will also be an open mic.

Galva Library Preschool Story Hour

The Galva Library has started Story hour on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in the children’s room. The library staff will have stories and a craft that can be made at the library or taken home to make.

Please come to the children’s room located downstairs and masks are required regardless of vaccination status. All children are welcome over 2 years old.