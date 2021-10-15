Cancer diagnosis prompts Cambridge woman to write book

Claudia Loucks

“Down Coon Hollow Road” is available on eBooks, at Barnes and Noble book stores, and at Amazon.com. Gradert has presented the Cambridge Library and the Geneseo Library with hardcover editions of her book and has presented a copy to the Orion Public Library.

Joy Gradert of Cambridge recently published her first book and even though she wrote manuscript of “Down Coon Hollow Road,” Gradert said the book was “my gift from God. Honestly, he wrote it, I just held the pen.”

“Writing a book has been on my bucket list for a long time,” she said. “But I could never seem to sit down long enough to write a full-length manuscript.”

Finally, God made the decision for her…”He gave me colon cancer,” she said. “I was forced to slow down and look at my life and decide what was really important to me. God doesn’t tell us the number of our days. He only gives us the opportunity to use every one we have.”

After her cancer diagnosis, Gradert took her spiral notebook and pens to the hospital and began writing the day after surgery.

Four months of chemotherapy sessions came after her surgery and she said, “They were hard. I was on a three-day regimen when I went to the Moline Cancer Center on Wednesday, then came home with a chemo box hanging around my neck. The drugs dripped into my left arm continuously until Friday afternoon when my husband took me back to the Cancer Center and the nurses unhooked the box from my arm. By then, I was so weak I couldn’t walk and was using a wheelchair.”

“But even though I was weak, I could still think,” she said. “So I sat in my lounge chair at home and wrote my book, word after word after word. I wrote my entire manuscript, 69,000 words; in longhand in seven spiral notebooks…’Down Coon Hollow Road’ is my gift from God. Honestly, he wrote it, I just held the pen.”

She shared that she did not think about her cancer while she was writing her book, and said, “I didn’t think about my queasy stomach or worry that I wouldn’t see my grandchildren grow up. I thought about the characters in my book, whether or not I was making the story believable, whether I was adding enough clues to make the ending plausible for the reader.”

The book is a mystery and the author said she had to know how it ended before she ever started writing…”Mysteries are like that, you almost have to write them backward,” she said.

Finishing her manuscript in January of 202, Gradert typed a full 296-page copy of her book ad mailed it to two publishing companies.

“They both accepted it,” she said. “It was crazy! Both publishing companies called me and asked to publish my book. I requested legal documents form both companies and chose Covenant Books (Murrells Inlet, South Carolina).”

She signed the contract with Covenant the first week of March and the next week, the entire U.S. went into Covid-19 shutdown.

Book publishing was all new to Gradert. She had four editors, all working from home during the pandemic, so it lengthened the editing process.

“The editors didn’t change many of my sentences or word usage,” she said. “They made suggestions, but they told me it was my book, and if I wanted it to go to press exactly the way I’d written it, I could do that. I did change a few things – mostly punctuation.”

She laughed and added, “I grew up in the 1950’s and 60’s and the rules of punctuation have changed a lot since then.”

“Down Coon Hollow Road” is set in the Ozark Mountains of southern Missouri during 1988.

“It was the drought year that ravaged the entire central U.S. from Colorado to Pennsylvania,” Gradert said. “Woven into my plot are the affects of the drought on the small Missouri community of Tuner’s Mill. The residents are people who work hand-to-mouth, get by on what they have, and simply make do. The drought just doubles their apprehension.”

She continued, “I was always taught that the number one rule in writing is to ‘write what you know’, so I did. My husband Jim and I were a young farm couple with two children in 1988. We had hogs and cattle on feed. Our corn made only 60 bushels an acre that year. Some of our neighbors didn’t even bother to combine their corn because there was so little in the field, the diesel fuel to run their machines would have cost more than the value of the grain they would have harvested.”

“It was just as dry in southern Missouri,” Gradert said. “The pastures had no grass and the cattle were starving, Kelsey, the 12-year-old main character in my book, loves animals. She tries incredibly hard to find hay for the neighbor’s cow herd.”

The plot of Gradert’s mystery revolves around the friendship between Maynard, an 80-year-old bachelor, and two 12-year-old neighbor girls, Kelsey and Ava.

“Maynard gets to know the girls very well when they bring him supper two nights a week,” Gradert said. “Maynard plays his harmonica for them. The girls stack firewood for him. Maynard has a heart condition and is hospitalized following a heart attack. At the hospital, Maynard meets with an attorney who drafts his Last Will and Testament. Maynard signs his will one day and dies the next. He leaves his fortune (money received from logging his 29 acres of timberland) to the two girls ‘if they can find it’. And so the treasure hunt begins.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

“So far, the book reviews have been wonderful,” Joy Gradert said. “Most of the people who have called to tell me how much they enjoyed my book are in their 60’s and 70’s. They remember the 1988 drought and the effect it had on their lives. When I wrote this book, I thought it would be a designated as a mystery for young adults, 5th – 8th graders. But the editors at Covenant Books said, ‘No. This is a multi-generational story for families’.”

Gradert has been writing since she was in high school. She was the editor of her school newspaper in her senior year. She published her first short story in a Chicago magazine when she was 18 years old.

After college, she worked at the Minonk News Dispatch, a weekly newspaper not far from her family’s home…”Then I met this guy named Jim Gradert and I moved to Henry County. While our children were young, I was a news correspondent for the Quad City Times and the Orion Times. I also did lots of free-lancing and sold 40 to 50 stories, articles and poems to a number of publications.”

From 1984-1987, she was editor of the (former) Cambridge Chronicle, and Gradert recalled, “That was fun. Those were the years the Cambridge girls’ basketball team went to the Illinois State Tournament.”

In 1987, she answered an ad in the Cambridge Chronicle for a legal assistant at Nash, Nash & Bean Law Office in Geneseo. She was hired and became the legal assistant in probate and income taxes. Six years later, she transferred to a law office in Moline and worked there 13 years until the death of her boss, Attorney John Sandholm. The last nine years of her legal career were spent in the Trust Department at American Bank & Trust Company in Rock Island.

“I administered lots and lots of wills during the years I worked for attorneys,” she said. “That‘s why I included Maynard’s unorthodox will in my book.”

Gradert has won numerous writing awards, including three Illinois Press Association awards; several Quad City Pen Women awards…”But my favorite are from two poetry contests I have won,” she said. “I think writing poetry is difficult, but very rewarding.”