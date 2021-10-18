Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

October 26, 2006

Boo-tiful Saturday participants started their trick or treating of downtown businesses at the Cambridge Main Street office, Saturday, October 21. Participants were asked to stop for a list of participating businesses and while there they signed up for door prizes and received some Halloween candy. Door prizes were Mackenzie Briggs, Austin Dekezel and Samantha DeLellis.

With a 7-0 record, the Vikings are the first ever WPT East football champions.

Evelyn Nelson of Cambridge won a special prize during the Senior Citizen’s Bingo evening Thursday, October 19 at Shar-Leta’s Catering in downtown Cambridge. She took home a Thanksgiving Turkey table display.

Fourteen seniors on the Cambridge High School football team were honored during senior night activites Driady, October 20. They are Eric Leander, Kyle Morey, Zack Seabloom, Casey Happach, Joe Nelson, Blake Spivey, Jake Olson, Justin Gleason, Nick Carroll, Brock Spivey, Bryce Lavin, Carl Hammer, Rylee VanMelkebeke, Marty Talbot was also recognized during the evening.

25 Years Ago

October 24, 1996

Cambridge High School Marching Viking band, under the direction of Lane Powell, participated in the 26th annual Illini Marching Band Festival Saturday, October 19. The festival was held in Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

David Johnson of Cambridge, Henry County Coroner, attended Investigation Training sessions recently in Springfield. The sessions were conducted by the Illinois Coroners Association and focused on gunshot wounds, arson and fires, traffic fatalities, DNA testing.

Linda Denison and Angela Kock, both of Cambridge, each won a half processed hog in the Cambridge Youth Football League’s fundraising raffle held during halftime of the varsity Viking’s homecoming game on Saturday, October 12.

Signs such as this one at the home of Dale and Terry Allen have sprouted up across Cambridge in support of the Vikes as they head into the playoffs. With the sign is Deven Shannon. He brother Erik is #88 on the Vikings team.

50 Years Ago

October 21, 1971

Homecoming king and queen candidates are Diana Morey, Vicki Olson, Debra Grant, Paatti Louck,and Eileen Heck and John Lange, Paul Berry, Norman Robinson, Dave Nelson and Mike Maertens.

Three troops of the Cambridge Brownies held their investiture ceremonies for new members Thursday night, October 14, at their regular meeting places. Forty-three girls participated. All Brownie troops will be marching in the homecoming parade Saturday morning. They are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at Hand Park.

Twenty enjoyed the teen hay ride of Independent Baptist church Saturday, October 16. Following the ride, refreshments and a camp fire were held at the church.

Roger Scott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald H. Scott, route 1, Cambridge, a freshman at Augustana College, Rock Island, has been named a member of the Augustana Varsity Band.

100 Years Ago

October 20, 1921

Daniel Congaghy returned Tuesday from Kansas City where he purchased another carload of feeders.

Mrs. Daniel Talbot and baby, left last week for Afton, Oklahoma, where she will join her husband and make their forever home.

Miss Ione E. Peterson went to Rock Island Saturday, where she is taking piano lessons at the Augustana Conservatory.

Melvin A. Anderson and F. R. Hadley each shipped a load of feeders in Kansas City last Saturday.