Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

October 25, 2006

Beginning Thursday, October 26. The Galva News will have a new home. The office is relocating to 348 Front St., in the former Galva Opera House.

Lindsey Wexell of Galva is joined by other “attendees”-wooden scarecrow cutouts sold by Valparaiso, IND. Family- as she surveys the offerings at Saturday’s Beta Sigma Phi Craft Show. With over 1, 700 shoppers turning out, some organizers are saying this year’s event could be the largest in its 28 year history.

Alwood-ROWVA will carry a perfect 9-0 record into tjis weekend’s IHSA football playoffs following Friday night’s exciting win.

Flu shots have been highly sought by area people in recent weeks, with flu season nearly here. Hubert Rylander of Galva was one of many local people who took the time to get a flu shot at Citizens National Bank on Thursday.

25 Years Ago

October 30, 1996

Four Lincoln Trail Conference teams were selected to compete in the 1996 IHSA Class i-A playoffs beginning this weekend. Undefeated Cambridge (9-0) received a No. 2 seed and will host No 17 Wethersfield (7-2) this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Also advancing was No3 Stark County (8-1) who will host No. 6 Milford (7-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. The No. 8 ROWVA Tigers (6-3) will also make their second straight appearance in the post season when they travel to No. 1 Northwestern/LaHarpe (9-0) on Saturday.

1996 Abilities Plus Award Winners included Diana Whitney and Dennis Anderson. Whitney received the Special Recognition Award while Anderson was presented the Achiever of the year Award. Other award winners are Bernard Francque, Connie Nyert, Sue Swan, Jan Berghult, Sandi Colgan, John Blake, Mike Wilson, Rose Miller, Kim Walker, Sandy Carlock and Dorothy Atwell.

A top prize of $10,000 was awarded Saturday night to the winning ticket holder at the Alwood Fund Raiser. Superintendent Cliff Cobert, winning ticket holder, Darcy Malcolm and emcee Greg Miller, Alwood school board member president.

King Mole Ben Cardiff and Queen Mole were crowned at Galva High School’s Mole Day held last Wednesday morning at Pat’s Place in Galva. Students began the celebration at 6:02 a.n. honoring Amadeo Avogadro who discovered the mole, a very important number fo chemists.

50 Years Ago

October 14, 1971

Galva High School homecoming candidates formed a football on the Galva field on Tuesday. Boys are Rick Adkison, Bruce Smith, Bernard Mestwerdt, and Galen Chillberg. Girls are Karen Thomson, Margaret Ausich, Cindy Swanson and Sue Arter, Joanie Willer and Mark VanDeVelde.

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Erwin, Richmond, IN, will soon move to an apartment on the second floor of the building at 329 Market Street which they recently purchased. Mrs. Erwin was Nancy Lapan and formerly lived in Galva.

Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Jones moved to 706 4th Street June 25. There are six children in the family. In addition, a married daughter, whose husband is serving in the armed forces overseas, and her daughter is living with them. Jones is employed at F. Meyer Brother and Pipe Co., Peoria.

Becky Dobbels was re-elected president of the Bishop Hill Busy Bees 4-H Club at it’s organizational meeting Mondaay after school. Other officers elected are Carolyn Sifford, Michelle Pobanz, Anne Freberg, Julie Dobbels, Debbie Nelson and Linda Doubler.

100 Years Ago

October 20, 1921

Ten dances will be given in Galva this season by a dancing club that is now being organized here. A number have already joined the club. The dances will be given in the community room over the Co-operative State Bank. No definite date has been announced for the first dance special music will be featured.

Two candidates, Miss Marguerite Foot and Mrs. E. L. Streed, were initiated into the Eastern Star lodge in this city at a meeting last Friday evening.

C. J. Carlquist is building an addition to his house.

Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Johnson and children spent Saturday in Galesburg.