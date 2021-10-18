Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Oct. 27, 2006

When Allan and Kathy Reschke visited Tomah, WI, 18 years ago the couple stayed at Comfort Inn and walked across the parking lot to eat at Culver’s. After their first taste, the couple was hooked. So the Reschkes, along with Brian Smith and Joel Krogman, teamed together to bring Culver’s to Geneseo.

Dale and Ann Lodge were on hand to watch as city officials formally dedicated a city park in Lodge’s name.

25 Years Ago

Oct. 25, 1996

One circuit judge is retiring, and another is taking his seat on the bench. Judge Jay Hansen will retire as of Dec. 31, after 23 years as a judge. Judge Barnes, who has been an associate judge in the 14th judicial circuit since 1977, was nominated by Chief Justice James D. Heiple and appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court.

Dan Pearson won the Emmy Award he won for his “Twilight Zone” sports program on KWQC-TV.

50 Years Ago

Oct. 21, 1971

Deck Plaza to hold grand opening. Ribbon cutting ceremony, tours of facility to be features of opening. The complex is located on a 10 acre site containing a Texaco station, 120 room motel, coffee shop, dining room, banquet and convention rooms, gift shop, cocktail lounge, and indoor swimming pool.

Magnovox – Bob Dilts TV – 111 E. Main – Sales & Service – Factory Authorized

100 Years Ago

Oct. 21, 1921

Robert L. Harper – Physlotherapist – Ten Year’s Practice – Spinal & Joint Mal-Adjustments, Nerve & Muscular Derangements – Opposite Geneseo Public Library

Torpedo gasoline, the gasoline that gives you most mileage and best service, 29 ½ cents. Illinois Oil Co.