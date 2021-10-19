Geneseo Council gets updates

The Geneseo Council met Tuesday October 12 conducting regular business in record time, before entering executive session.

A brief update was given on the progress of the Northeast Drainage project. The area has been seeded multiple times, and will be considered complete once the grass takes hold.

The Cherry Street water project will begin once the crops are out of the fields, and access can be gained without interfering with the farmer's operations.

Kent Swanson was appointed to the Zoning Board to fill a vacancy.

Zack Sullivan, Executive Director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce gave an update on the events that have recently taken place, and looking forward to Halloween and Christmas events. The recent State Street Market boasted more than 60 vendors, filling not only State Street spaces, but overflowing onto First Street. Both vendors and downtown retail businesses reported the best sales day yet. Waiting lines to get into businesses were reported.

Drawing attention to upcoming events, Sullivan pointed out that Witches Night out, October 28th's retail event will be run slightly differently, with drawing and prizes to be given away at each participating retailer, as opposed to the Passport used in the past.

Scarecrow Row will take place Saturday October 30 in the Park, and Sullivan anticipates more than 200 Scarecrows to show up. One change to the previous year's procedure, is that businesses and individuals can set up next to the Scarecrows, and kids can Trick or Treat their way through the Park between 10 AM and 2 PM.

Christmas Walk will take place December 21, and will include the Lighted Parade downtown, as well as a tour of Geneseo going past the managed care facilities in town, so that the residents can enjoy the parade as well.