Geneseo School Board moves ahead with Vocational plans

The Geneseo School Board met Thursday October 14.

The Board was presented an update on plans and details involving the Vocational Building that will be built to the west of the existing Fine Arts building at the High School.

Project Engineer Scott Johnson and Construction Manager Pete Perez did a presentation and answered questions for the Board regarding the design phase of the 12,000 square foot proposed building. The new Vocational facility will host wood shop, metal working and auto shop curriculum, and include a 24 x 20 lobby which will have a space to showcase projects.

Offices, storage spaces, tool cribs, restrooms as well as work spaces and an 8 car shop space, with some of those to include auto lifts are laid out in plans. The exterior will be in materials very similar to the High School exterior across the street, so that structures exteriors blend. A 20 year flat roof is also included. Work bays will not be air conditioned, as that is not done in real work environments, but offices and common spaces will be.

Perez would like to have the building put out for bids in February, citing supply chain issues and escalating costs. In this timeline, Perez would also like to see an August 1 groundbreaking, with a projected completion date of April or May of 2023. The estimated cost of the building will be $4.3 million.

Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh reported that 70 unvaccinated personnel are submitting to weekly Covid testing, in compliance with Executive Orders.

The District will partner with the Park District taking advantage of a $35,000 grant to improve crosswalks across the City, and signage for the school buildings at key intersections.

Two Emergency Connectivity Fund applications were approved and will enable the District to purchase another 750 Chromebooks, and 150 iPads.

The Board went into Executive Session regarding the dismissal of three employees. Upon return, Julie Allison, Evelyn Allison and Theresa Taets were dismissed.o All three employees worked in the after school program.