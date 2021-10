Marriages

Travis Turner of Kewanee to Raven Alvarez of Kewanee

Shane Vandolah to Ashley Gauley both of Aledo

Matthew Kramer to Olivia Hartwick both of Moline

Dissolutions

Dianna Zinna from Mark Frampton

Brittany Barrows from Joey Barrows

Jennifer Arredondo from Salvador Arredondo

Kyle Hernandez from Sarah Hernandez