Galva School Board outlines drug testing policy

Carol Townsend

Teacher Amanda Norway reported that the Galva High School Library recently received the maximum grant of $25,000. She reported that they will put in an outdoor library, make a story book area and update the high school library which will include new tables and chairs.

Adam Norway was hired Monday night as Galva’s Athletic director. Lacy Stone was hired as High School Junior Varsity Basketball coach and a leave of absence was granted to Jillian Rodseth starting January 6, 2022 through June 3, 2022.

Junior Senior High School Principal Kurtis Smyth gave a report to the board about the district’s random drug testing.

He said that parents must conscent for their child to play in sports or attend any extra curricular activities. The testing is either done through a hair sample, breathalyzer or a urine sample. Random drug testing is done per week with randomly testing 2 high school students and one junior high student.

If a student is positive for the test, then a meeting is set up with the principal, student and parents or guardian. There are resources available for help to any student testing positive if needed. If the test is negative, then a letter is sent to the parents.

The board unanimously approved to increase the substitute teacher pay from $85 per day to $100 per day.

Both principals reported on the percentage of parents came in for conferences in October. Elementary Principal Mary Kelly said that 91% of the parents came in for conferences and only 25% of the junior high and high school parents scheduled a conference with the teachers.

One of the cafeteria workers starting to speak to the board during the public comment but the board told the two workers that they could stay and go into closed session as you can’t discuss personnel in open session. The two met with the board during the closed session about a recent incident in the cafeteria.