Orion, Andover set Halloween celebrations

Mindy Carls

Orion and Andover will take a couple of days to celebrate Halloween.

Main Street Orion will kick off the celebration with the Haunted Halloween Hustle on Friday, Oct. 29. At 4 p.m. children wearing Halloween costumes are invited to come to Central Park with their families. They will parade through the business district.

Trick or treat in Andover will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. When trick or treating ends, the Halloween party will begin at 5 p.m. at the fire station. Hot dogs, chips, desserts and drinks will be served. Costume judging will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Andover village board is sponsoring a Halloween decorating contest. Anyone interested in participating may sign up at the post office. Winners will be announced at the Halloween party. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.

During Andover’s trick or treat hours, Augustana Lutheran Church is inviting trick or treaters to Trunk or Treat on the church’s back driveway. The church’s members and groups will decorate their cars and hand out candy to trick or treaters.

Finally, to wrap up Halloween, Orion will hold trick or treat hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.