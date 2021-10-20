Orion Board declares 7th St. complete

Mindy Carls

The Seventh Street renovation is complete, except possibly for seeding, Trustee Neal Nelson told the Orion village board on Monday, Oct. 4.

Seal coating of other streets is complete, he said. Sixth Street A is being prepped for overlay.

The village’s new tree trimmer, recommended by Chris Walton, had the cylinder on his boom truck go bad. It will be mid- to late November before the truck is usable.

Sewer Superintendent Chris Lundburg said illegal sump pump connections are a problem. He asked if the village had funds to help people install a legal connection.

At the least, he said, Orion needs to ask people if they know how to tell their connection is legal. In the older part of town, dye tests help identify the illegal connections.

Lundburg suggested including funds in the 2022-23 budget for helping replace illegal connections.

Nelson said the village’s street projects include tile under curb and gutter so people can connect.

Trustee Mel Drucker said the 11th Avenue water main replacement was on schedule for completion in mid-October.

Water Superintendent Arnie Sandberg said everything with the project is going well.

Drucker said it saved money to have Sandberg serve as inspector.

Village President Jim Cooper said workers have started excavation for a parking lot in Love Park. Sandberg said MidAmerican Energy Company is going to determine where light poles will go.

Trustee Steve Newman said parents need to remember their children must be 18 to drive golf carts and ATVs in Orion. It may seem harmless to let younger boys and girls drive on the street, but if caught by police they may experience a delay in getting a license to drive a car.

Trustee Bob Mitton said if the village loses control of the situation, it could withdraw permission to use golf carts and ATVs in town.

Cooper donated safety vests for village employees to use in town.