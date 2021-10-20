Rambling Rose opens in Galva

Carol Townsend

Katy Mertz the new owner of the former Enchanted Florist in Galva. Katy purchased the shop from Terri Werkheiser.

Katy has changed the name to Rambling Rose. The shop is located at 328 Commercial Street in Galva. The phone number is 309-781-7902 and can be emailed at ramblingrose21@yahoo.com.

The shop is a full service florist doing weddings, funerals, proms, homecomings, everyday orders and will delivery to cemeteries. Katy makes deliveries daily in Galesburg, Kewanee, Knoxville, Galva, Altona, Oneida, Sherrard, Toulon, LaFayette, Wyoming etc.

The shop has a selection of silk arrangements, house plants, wreaths, cemetery stones and lanterns.

The shop is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. The shop will be open more hours near a holiday.

The shop has one employee, Julie Frisk, besides owner Katy.