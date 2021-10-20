Sen. Stoller tops Henry Co. legislators in fundraising

staff writer

Last Friday campaign finance disclosures were due to be reported to the Illinois State Board of Elections for the third quarter of 2021.

Henry County’s current state legislators, as well as those in districts that will come into Henry County after the next election, had a wide range of reported amounts raised and cash on hand in their campaign funds.

State Sen. Win Stoller topped the list in both amount raised at $115,050 and cash on hand in his campaign account at $332,634.

Next was State Sen. Neil Anderson who was close by in receipts for the quarter with $110,343 raised. He ended the quarter with $123,221.

State Rep. Ryan Spain, whose district is planned to represent Geneseo after the next election, took in $45,999 and had $321,389 as his ending balance.

State Rep. Tony McCombie has publicly said she is considering moving into the 37th District to challenge Sen. Stoller. She reported raising $66,810 and had $240,489 left.

State Rep. Dan Swanson was next, raising $35,731 with $50,938 in the bank.

State Rep. Mark Luft, whose district is scheduled to come up into Kewanee after the next election, raised $7,800 but spent $14,277 in the quarter and ended with $17,438.

Illinois’ new state legislative maps after the 10-year redistricting are being challenged in court. Previous challenges in Illinois have not been successful in recent decades. If the courts do not intervene, candidates will need to circulate petitions in January to get on the ballot for all offices in 2022, from U.S. Senator and Governor of Illinois to Henry County Board.

Campaign fundraising is often analyzed to determine candidate intentions, strength of campaign team or supporters, and depth and breadth of support.

The public interest organization called OpenSecrets.org says, “money doesn’t always equal victory—but it usually does.” The organization has reported that in different campaign years between 70 and 90 percent of the candidates with more campaign funds win.