Atkinson Village Board waits regarding Boulevard Project

Claudia Loucks

Village board members will soon know the increased cost of the planned water main-meter project.

At their recent meeting, the board learned the State of Illinois is no longer offering forgivable grant money which is what the village had applied for to help pay for the estimated $1 million-plus project. Previously, the Village had applied for $400,000 in a forgivable grant and planned to borrow the remainder of the cost of the project from the State.

With the current status, the funds would be a 100 percent loan from the State which would be paid back at a low interest rate.

Zach Howell, an engineer with Shive-Hattery Inc., was directed to find out the current costs of the project and report to the village at the Nov. 1 meeting.

In other business, the board:

-Agreed to put the cost of repaving Heritage Square parking in the 2022-2023 budget.

-Reminded board members of trick or treat hours in the village from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.