Geneseo Kiwanis celebrate 100 + 1 years

Claudia Loucks

It is a time to celebrate for the Geneseo Kiwanis Club, and they did just that. Members and invited guests gathered Sunday, Oct. 24, at Lavender Crest Winery to mark the 100 + 1 anniversary of the Geneseo club.

Theme of the anniversary celebration was, “Celebrating the Past – Looking to the Future” with guest speaker Paul Palazzolo, former Kiwanis International President.

The Kiwanis Club of Geneseo was chartered on Oct. 22, 1920, sponsored by the Galesburg Kiwanis Club.

According to history provided by current club member Chris Gillet, there were members out of 50 members present for that first meeting, and with the exception of a short period of about five yeas during the Depression, from 1932-1937, members have met weekly during the last 100 years with the purpose of service to the community and assistance to the aging, the needy and the youth of Geneseo.

Early projects included bicycle-riding safety, kite flying contests and old-time minstrel shows.

Gillet said more recently, local projects such as Swim for Fun Day at the Geneseo Pool with Kiwanis watermelon, a Kids’ Day Doo-Dah Parade of costumed pets, bikes and wagons have become popular…”We have two sponsored-youth activities in our school system – the high school Key Club, chartered in April, 1996, and the Middle School Builders Club, chartered in February of 2000, both formed to develop a sense of community service and leadership in these young people.”

Through the years the club’s support of organizations such as the Children’s Miracle Network, assisting seniors with completing their income tax forms, providing college scholarships for Key Club seniors, and volunteer work at Hammond-Henry Hospital has led to providing 30 grants to local charities.

“Our club has sponsored Boy Scout Troop 131 since its formation,” Gillet said. “Our local club has supported many of the Kiwanis International Worldwide service projects such as the 1994 IDD (Iodine Deficient Disorders) $75 million campaign, the Spastic Paralysis Research Foundation through an annual Bowl-A-Thon and became a gold-level club in support of the 2020 Eliminate Project.”

“We are most proud of our recent community service project, that being to double the size of the Geneseo Park Shelter, now named the Kiwanis Pavilion,” he said. “It is the location of our well-known community-wide annual July 4th ‘Pork in the Park’ dinner in conjunction with the Maple City Band’s Patriotic Concert held among the 900 American Flags in the park’s Aisle of Flags in honor of deceased veterans. Thanks to our dedicated members of the last 100 years, the Kiwanis Club of Geneseo has been making a difference in our community.”