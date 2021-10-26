Global supply chain issues have local ramifications

Current news sources have been all abuzz about the unprecedented issues with the global supply chain.

All kinds of retail stores are looking at empty shelves and diminished choices in products that in the past would have been non-existent. Suppliers ship raw materials to factories, manufacturers create our goods, warehouses ship them to retailers, truck drivers transport them, retailers sell them to us. A bit simplified, but the concept is the same.

Today there are issues all along that Yellow Brick Road that leads to our favorite retail outlet. A shortage of workers in the manufacturing sector, lack of truck drivers and warehouse men, longshoremen, and even retail staff exists.

What are the supply chain issues and how will shortages impact holiday shopping?

Ships carrying hundreds of thousands of containers full of imported goods are bobbing around off the Port of Los Angeles. Just last week President Biden offered a deal to turn the Port into a 24/7 operation. That will ease the backlog in part, but other factors still remain to be addressed to make that a viable solution.

So what does that mean for those of us in the Midwest, two thousand miles from California?

School lunch options are often dealt with on the fly when products that were ordered fail to arrive, making last minute changes to a menu laid out often a month in advance.

Joe Blessman, superintendent of Orion School District said there were "odds and ends" that were shorted, and had to be worked around, but also noted that when they heard about potential issues, they ordered extras and filled freezers so there were reserves. "So far we have avoided it, but I really believe those problems will be coming."

Wethersfield school district feels supply chain shortages

Lynn Lenz, Director of Liberty Village in Geneseo admits that they haven't been hit very hard in regards to getting food items. Sometimes there will be substitutions, but nothing critical that would leave the 60 residents they feed daily in trouble. A 30 day inventory of staples are on hand almost all the time. Her issue is with the wholesale company that delivers those products. "They are good people, they are trying, they just don't have the drivers." admitted Lenz. An example is that deliveries are scheduled between 3:00 PM and 3:30, since at 4 PM they are feeding residents. Many times the truck won't get to Liberty Village until later, one recent delivery arrived at 7 PM, and food service help had to wait for the delivery.

Directed by local stores to the corporate media site, inquiries to Dollar General did not receive responses to questions regarding effects on supplying those stores.

Raelynns, a local bar and grill in Geneseo's historic downtown has suffered their share of revolving supply chain shortages. Breanna, who spoke to the Republic, said " It runs in spurts. For a while it was chicken wings. Now it's jalapeno poppers. For a while we could not get Miller LIte. The vendor said there was an issue getting glass bottles. Patron tequila has been a problem, for some reason they were not producing it in Mexico. Now it's toothpicks. There is no pattern." Paper goods were also on that radar for a while as well.

Mariah Hutchinson of Chicago Street Decorating in Geneseo credited their lack of supply chain issues with buying American. "We've had a few general problems, but nothing serious."