Henry County Property Transfers

Nicholas and Randi Humphrey to Christopher Roginski 23437 N 650 Ave. Kewanee $135,000

Danny and Vicky Cantwell to Mykala Biddix 1512 Lake St. Kewanee $89,000

Anne Johnson to John Flesher and Jennifer Rambo 369 W. 2nd Woodhull $143,000

Kyle Conway and Ronald Kabal to Toby Washburn 200 Aspen Dr. Andover $55,000

Cambridge Telecom to Dennis Grant (see description) The East half of described parcel: The West 20 acres of the Northeast quarter of section 29 and East 60 acres of the Northwest quarter of section 29, all in Township 16 North Range 3 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian in the County of Henry $373,500

Cambridge Telecom to Bennett and Patricia Grant The West half of the following described parcel: The West 20 acres of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29 and East 60 acres of the Northwest quarter of section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian in the County of Henry $373,500

William and Gail Thompson to Melisa Clevenger and Terry Plumb 103 N. 1st Ave. Colona $232,000

Barbara Nurni to James Drouin 403 W. Palace Row Geneseo $153,500

Natalie Puent to Jennifer Thacker 225 W. South St. Geneseo $148,000

Lauren Kahley to Marcy Nelson 111 4th Colona $90,000

Chad and Shelly Newcomb to William and Teresa Favri 307 W. Good St. Cambridge $265,000

Don and Bonnie Ruhl to Brennan & Haley Steward 770 SES 1st St. Galva $160,000

John Owens III and Jennifer Owens to Grace and Julie Leslie 68 Sunny Hill Dr. Orion $139,000

Scott and Beth Hoffman to Darrin Smutzer 1201 6th St. Orion $137,500

Maple Leaf Farm LLC to Samuel and Erin Marshall 122 W. Gooseberry Sr. Geneseo $65,000

Beth Ann Magnuson to Patrick and Amelia Light Block 92 the West 95.5 feet of block 91 together with vacated street running North and South between blocks 91 and 92 in the original town of Bishop Hill $100,000

Patricia Turner to Darrell and Melanie Rust 104 New St. Cambridge $120,000

Robert Bailleu to Amanda Bretado and Eva Cabada 502 and 508 Whitney Ave Kewanee $133,000

Brian and Elizabeth Bealer to Brian and Brin Arnold 6 Pinehurst Ct. Coal Valley $525,000

Kyle and Haley Conway to Zachary and Amanda Nelson 229 Aspen Dr. Andover $174,500

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Jacob Perryman and Autumn Perez 916 Cypress Dr. Colona $172,500

Silvia Meza to Matthew and Jennifer Brokaw 909 Rose ST. Kewanee $50,000

Brandon Stebbins to Hanna Wolf and Ayden Ristau 303 N. State St. Atkinson $100,000

Melvin and Marcia Coffman to Janet and Thomas Ranney 15 Deer Hollow Dr. Coal Valley $315,000

Domain Mining Co to Marian Valkenaere 826 Franklin St. Kewanee $52,000

Nathan and Megan Johnson to Julie Fristead 541 Rockwell Kewanee $75,000

George and Shari Reinstadtler to James and Cassie Stahler 11696 Co Hwy 19 Cambridge $230,000

David and Jeanette Ramos to Jeffrey and Brittany Johnson 708 Chestnut Colona $261,000

Akshay and Jennifer Mathew to Bradley Billington and April Huisman 724 S. State St. Geneseo $186,000

JoAnn Wilson Stang and Toni Stock to Grant Pittman and Garrett Willis A tract of land in part of the N ½ of section 19, Township 17 North, Range one East of the 4th Prinncipal Meridian Henry County $41,500