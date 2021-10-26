Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

November 2, 2006

Workers on Saturday use a backhoe to hoist a 100- year- old school house cornerstone and remove a time capsule. The capsule itself will be opened in January, but school officials didn’t want to wait until January weather to deal with the 1,000 pound cornerstone.

There will be an organizational meeting for the Henry-Stark Livestock Judging Team Wednesday, November 29, in the auditorium at Black Hawk East campus. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.

The Cambridge Community Hall will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. for anyone wishing to walk. The building will be closed when there is no school of for special occasions.

A second “After Hours Business” gathering has been scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shar-Leta’s Catering in downtown Cambridge. Refreshments will be served.

25 Years Ago

October 31, 1996

Cambridge Parents Club will sponsor Family Reading Night, November 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Elementary School. Any child attending the reading will receive a free book. There will also be a book exchange for both children and adults in the back entrance hallway. At the end if the evening there will be a drawing for special books.

Social Hour will meet at the home of Elvra Hulm on Tuesday, November 12 at 2 p.m. Readers will be Margaret McCun and Mary Alice Lindburg.

Chantal Milem, daughter of Pat Vickroy of Cambridge, and a fifth grade student at Cambridge Elementary School won a Yamaha Clavinova valued at $2,299 from Foster Family Music Center during the Yamaha Clainova Festival.

New officers were elected during the Shining Clovers 4-H meeting Monday, September 23 at the Cambridge United Methodist Church. Amanda Weber will be president, Beth Dobbels, vice president, Jaclyn Schmedt, secretary, Katie Casteel, treasurer and Melissa Else, reporter.

50 Years Ago

October 28, 1971

Charles Bloomberg a native of Lynn Center, has been named assistant director of agriculture for the state of Illinois.

Thirty sacks of feed were cut open by vandals at the Honegger Feed Mill, Atkinson, sometime Wednesday night, October 20, according to a report to the Henry County sheriff’s office.

The Edwards Valley Development Association, new owner of the E & L Repair and Gil Ralph Hardware annex buildings on Prospect St. Painted and updated by Harvey and Harold Nordeen, Bishop Hill. One consideration of the recently formed 11 man organization is service and benefit to the community. Officers of the development association are Ed Meyer, president; Jim Braendle, vice president and Don Palmer, secretary.

Mr. and Mrs. George Lundeen and sons, Terry, Bruce and Roger of Galesburg, visited in the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. D. Olson, Sunday.

100 Years Ago

October 27, 1921

Sunday afternoon, Cambridge vs Bradley All Stars of Kewanee, Fair Grounds, October 20 at 2:30 sharp.

W.F. Waterick of Rock Island spent the latter part of the week with his brother I. C. Waterich and wife in Cambridge.

Mrs. Grace Leonard who had been nursing in Chicago, the past several months, returned to her Cambridge home Tuesday evening and will remain her indefinitely

The village trustees have installed an up to date 20th century traffic light on the corner opposite the First Bank which adds results in the street at night