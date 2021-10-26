Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

November 1, 2006

An Oneida man nearly tackled a U.S. official in excitement Thursday when he was named the best young farmer in the United States. ROWVA High School graduate and FFA member Andrew Bowan received the American Star Farmer award Thursday night at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

Roger Ingels, John Goodale and Bill Patterson join fellow Galva Lions Club members in serving supper to Lincoln House residents on Oct. 25, a community outreach of the Lions.

Winners of the essay and poster contests held in conjunction with last week’s Red Ribbon Week held at Galva Junior/Senior High School were Taylor Hartman, first place essay, 10-12th grades; Erika Edmonds, first place poster winner, 7-9th grades; Megan Carter, first place essay, 7-9th grades Lexy Rux, first place, poster winner, 10-12th grades.

Participating in last Thursday’s Red Ribbon Week assembly held last Thursday at Galva Junior/Senior High School were Tracy Hopkins, and Pam Ziegler employees at the Rock County Council on Addictions, and Sgt. Scott Ballew of the Galva Police Department.

25 Years Ago

November 7, 1996

The top three prize winners in last Thursday’s Mummer’s Parade, sponsored by the Galva Chamber of Commerce, were third place inner Logan Olander, Brittany Murray second place and first place winners Rachel Collinson and Katy Fargher. Over 120 children took part in the Mummer’s Parade.

Galva Rotary Club president Bill Owens presents City Administrator B. J. Cornwall and Galva Mayor David Thomson with a check for $2,145 last Monday in Galva.

Recipients of the prestigious Knox County 4-H Key Awards were Kevin Jaquet and Terri Palmer both from Galva and Aaron Link, Victoria.

Knox County 4-H members receiving county Blue Awards were Kevin Jaquet and Miranda Murry, both from Galva and members of the Bright Horizons.

50 Years Ago

November 25, 1971

Fred Waring will open the 1971-72 Kewanee Community Concert series with his appearance at the Kewanee High School on November 29 at 8 p.m.

Mike Watson, superintendent of schools of District 224 has been elected a director of the Illinois Association of school Administrators.

An 11, 500 square foot addition is currently being constructed by the Raymur School Corporation at the firm’s location on the north edge of Galva. The addition will be completed in approximately 90 days and house facilities for the construction of concrete building panels manufactured by the Galva corporation.

Superintendent of Schools Milo Watson and Roy Holding, editor and publisher of the Galva News, were among 100 people who took a tour of the Chicago school system Friday.

100 Years Ago

October 27, 1921

S. A. Grant was in Kewanee on business Monday.’

T. E. Swanson was in Osco on business Thursday.

Alex White and sisters were Galesburg shoppers Friday.

Schuyler Brownlee was in Galva on business last Wednesday.