Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

November 2, 2006

Sponsored by Main Street Orion, the Haunted Halloween Hustle departs from the Orion fire station and heads up 11th Ave to Fourth Street on Tuesday afternoon, October 31. Michelle Weston of Orion sports her Charger Fan costume complete with a “fan” even though it was a little chilly.

Some communities much larger than Orion struggle to complete a veteran’s monument, but in only 18 months, a committee of six people has raised $1000,000 and built the Orion Community Veterans Monument in Central Park, Orion.

Some of the items that will be raffled off at the 22nd Annual PTA Country Crossroads Raffle Saturday, Nov. 4. Items included are American Girl doll and book, “Jess”, donated by WooDog’s Pub and Grub, Large Recipe Basket with liner. Protector. engraved lid and cards, donated by Kathy Anderson, Isabel Bloom “Love Birds” donated by Isabel Bloom, Lunchbox, basket with food items donated by Becky Nightingale, and John Deere Replica Tractor, donated by Lynn Implement. The craft fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school commons. All proceeds go to the PTA.

The first grade Tiger Cubs recently carved Jack-O-Lanterns at their first Cub meeting. Tiger Cubs include Tate Hancock, James Schmerre, Patrick Smutzer, Shane Richardson and Jacob Johnson.

25 Years Ago

October 31, 2006

Orion High School will host the Olympic Conference choral music festival on Monday, November 4. About 400 students from the eight member schools are expected to rehearse selected music all day, then present a public concert at 7 p.m. in the OHS gym. Bradley Holmes of Millikin University will direct the combined chois, show choirs from Monmouth and Rockridge will perform as well. Sixty-one Orion singers are expected to take part. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students.

Marine Staff Sgt Darryl G. Walker, a 1980 graduate of Orion High School, was recently promoted to his present rank while serving with Marine Light Attack Squadron 367, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at the Marine Corps Air Station, Camp Pendleton, California. He joIned the Marine Corp in August of 1980.

Paul Fliege, son of Robert and Cheryl Fliege of Lynn Center has been chosen as a member of the Wind Ensemble and the Chamber Choir at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.

The Orion Chargers, trailing 14-13 vat halftime of the varsity game against Sherrard on Friday, October 25 thundered back in the second half to secure a 50-20 victory and take third place in the Olympic Conference. Better yet, the Chargers finished 6-3v overall and earned a spot in the Class 2A playoffs. They play Sterling Newman at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2 in Sterling.

50 Years Ago

October 28, 1971

The major fund- raising event for the PTA is a carnival with the theme Hillbilly Dilly. It will be held in the C. R. Hanna school, Saturday, November 6 from 5:30p.m. until 9 p.m.

As previously published in the Orion Times, Mayor Quentin Stromquist has proclaimed Saturday night, October 30th as “Trick or Treat” night.

Seventh grade cheerleaders selected are Carol Buysse, Debbie Atwell, Nancy Sheesley. Debbie Almquist, Charise Morse. Eighth grade cheerleaders are Kim DeMay, Karen Craft, Kathy Pettifer, Lisa Hancock, Leslie Mahieu.

Troop 258 met in Mr. Johnson’s room at 3:30 p.m. The Outlaws had opening. Norine Aukland and Michelle Kommer brought treats. We sewed a purse. The Apachi Raiders had closing. Cindy Keeven.

100 Years Ago

October 21, 1921

Charles Gustafson attended a meeting of the hardware association held at the Manufacturer’s Hotel, in Moline, last Friday.

All parties who lost bonds in the robbery of the Sherrard State Bank are asked to be present or send a representative to a meeting in the Sherrard town hall on Monday, Oct. 31.

Mr. and Mrs. Otto Blade and daughter, Erna, spent Sunday with their son and brother, Anton Blade, at Ophiem.

Tom McWhinney has recently erected a new garage at his home in the east part of town.