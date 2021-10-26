News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Galva Indoor Trunk or Treat

First Baptist Church of Galva, 211 N.W. 4th Ave., is hosting their second annual Indoor Trunk or Treat on Sat., Oct. 30 at 5:00- 7:00 PM. There will be carnival games for the children to play where everyone is a winner and will receive a prize at each station. Hot dogs, hot cocoa, cotton candy and popcorn will also be served.

Chili Cookoff Challenge

First Baptist Church of Galva is challenging all local citizens and restaurants to come and put their chili recipe to the test at our first annual Chili Cook-off on Sat., Nov. 13 in conjunction with our Holiday Bazaar. The cook-off will be held from 11 AM - 1 PM. There is a $10 registration fee - winner takes the pot! Also, patrons can taste test each chili and vote for the finalist; the winner will be decided by a panel of three judges, including a local firefighter. The tickets for taste testing are $5 a piece for unlimited tasting from each contestant and one vote. Call the church at 309-932-2713 to register your chili or for more information. The church is located at 211 N.W. 4th Ave. (across from Wiley Park). The Holiday Bazaar hours are from 10 AM - 3 PM, with a wide variety of vendors planning to attend.

Allure of Geneseo to host Trick or Treat event

Allure of Geneseo will be hosting an outdoor (inside if raining) walk-by parade for children to show off their costumes to our residents on Saturday, Oct. 30th from 2-3 pm. A treat bag will be given to every child at the end of their “parade” instead of each resident giving out candy.