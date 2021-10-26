Operation Christmas Child packing party dates

Claudia Loucks

With the Christmas season approaching, Operation Christmas Child team members are working to fulfill their goal of making sure the OCC shoeboxes get to disadvantaged children worldwide.

Shelly Emerick, representing OCC, said, “We have a large number of items to go in the shoeboxes, but there is a need for monetary donations to help pay the $9 cost of shipping each shoebox.”

Emerick was instrumental in organizing the first-ever Vendor Fair, to benefit OCC, which was held in Geneseo City Park this year. Although the Fair was a success, Emerick said they were not able to hold a lunch stand or a bake sale at this year’s Fair due to Covid restrictions, which did decrease profits from the Fair.

“We heard many positive comments about holding the Fair outdoors,” she said, adding that tentative plans are to hold the event outdoors again next year.

The Team is ready to begin packing the shoeboxes and Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo will be the site of a “shoebox packing party” in November. Teresa Johnson is the drop-off coordinator for OCC at Geneseo Evangelical Free Church.

“But we are still in need of small toys to put in the shoeboxes,” Emerick said. “Donations of small toys and cash donations are still needed to help cover the $9 shipping charge per box….Small toys and coloring books can still be included in the shoeboxes. Last year we packed 785 shoeboxes, with the pandemic, and this year I am hoping we can pack 1,002, we’ll see what the Lord has in mind.”

Donations can be left at Grace Church, 318 North Center St., Geneseo, and Emerick said a shoebox display has been set up in the lobby of CIC Your Digital Print Center & Ellie’s Coffee Café, 465 US-6 Suite 3, Geneseo, located between Napa Auto Parts and Goodwill.

“People can pick up an empty shoebox at that location and return it there once it is packed and we will then get those shoeboxes to the drop-off site,” she said.

Packing a shoebox can be done by anyone and the first step is to decide to pack for a boy or a girl in age groups 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14. It’s best to begin with a “wow” item such as a doll, stuffed animal, deflated soccer ball with a pump, toy cars or trucks. It is important to include school supplies and hygiene items such as a washcloth and soap, toothbrush, but toothpaste is not allowed.

Clothing or shoes also can be included in the shoebox as well as fun toys, but no food, candy, liquids or jells. Each shoebox contains a copy of “The Greatest Gift” booklet, a storybook that shares the message of salvation, written in the language of the child receiving the shoebox.

Operation Christmas Child, which is in its 28th year, uses the shoebox as a tool to open the door for the Gospel and make disciples of all tribes, tongues and nations. OCC started in the United Kingdom in 1990 as an outreach to Romanian Orphans and OCC began in North America in 1993.

SIDEBAR

National Collection Week for OCC is Nov. 15-22 and Geneseo Evangelical Free Church, 914 North Chicago St., is the shoebox drop off site.

DROP OFF TIMES:

-Monday, Nov. 15; Tuesday, Nov.16, and Thursday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m.

-Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 19 – 4 to 6 p.m.

-Saturday, Nov. 20 – 10 a.m. to noon.

-Sunday, Nov. 21 – 2 to 4 p.m.

-Monday, Nov. 22 – 9 to 11 a.m.

PACKING PARTY TIMES AT GRACE CHURCH

A shoebox packing party will be held at Grace Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

-Saturday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m.

-Sunday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those who want to help pack shoeboxes can come and go as their schedule allows.