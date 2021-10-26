Scarecrow Row October 30 in Geneseo City Park

Claudia Loucks

Scarecrow Row made such a popular debut in 2020 in Geneseo that it is returning again this year. The event is sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber expects up to 200 scarecrows in City Park.

The event is sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and up to 200 scarecrows are expected to be on display in City Park. The creations will be in the park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A new feature this year is the manner in which children can trick-or-treat on “Bootiful Saturday,” Oct. 30. Candy will be handed out from 10 a.m. to noon in City Park.

This year the candy will not be pre-packaged. Instead, the Chamber asked that businesses and families who wish to distribute candy might do so along side the scarecrow that they create. A business, club, or family might bring their scarecrow to City Park by 10 a.m. on Oct. 30, and a representative of the group can be dressed for the occasion and stand next to their scarecrow and hand out candy as children walk in the park checking out all the creative figures. Thus, children will trick-or-treat through the City Park.”

At 11:15 a.m., Chamber of Commerce representatives will help children organize a “Mummer’s Parade” and everyone will parade the park in a giant celebration.

From 2 to 4 p.m., “Bootiful Saturday,” the creative scarecrows will remain in City Park.