Galva Council hears about police staffing shortage

Mayor Rich Volkert reported in the absence of Police Chief Kraig Townsend that the city was down to 2 -3 properties out of the 112 cited this summer that were not in compliance according to city ordinances . Mayor Volkert said that the list has now grown back to 20 properties in need of immediate attention.

Mayor Volkert said that with the police shortage, the city needs to hire an ordinance officer. Volket said that 2 more part time officers have quit and one axillary officer has quit.

He also reported for Chief Townsend that there can be no contractors materials burnt at anytime, any day in the City of Galva.

The Monday, November 15th yard waste pick-up will free. This is the last one of the year. All yard waste needs to be in paper bags but do not have to have a sticker on them. All bags need to be on the curb by 6 a.m.

Ratliff Brothers of Kewanee will be fixing a broken basin on the corner of Northwest Seven Avenue and NW 11th Street.

The council wished former third ward alderman Wayde Buck a speedy recovery after falling from a roof at his home. It was reported he has been on a ventilator, still in iCU and had surgery since his accident a week ago.

The council accepted the only bid from Aaron Kewish for a triangle shaped lot to the South of the old water works building. The council voted 4 yes and 1 no to accept the bid. Second ward alderman Jim Hartman cast the no vote with Jamie Hopping, Mitch Boston, Rick Otterstrom and Dougie Anderson casting the yes votes.

Nick Ballard and Harry Hergert owners of Crescent City Tap were present and said they felt there was a mistake in one of the ordinances concerning bar hours in Galva. Ballard said in checking he saw that hours were until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday when they purchased the bar but when the checked he found that the ordinance says 1 a.m. Ballard said what is really strange is that Galva police walk through between 1 a.m and 2 a.m and have never said they were not suppose to be open. Ballard asked the city to email him the minutes of the January 2018 council meeting.

Resident Linda Anderson spoke to the council about neighbors sewers coming onto her property. She said the city told her it was capped off and she said it is not.

Anderson said, “This town is not doing well. Most houses are on state aid.”

Kim Hoffman of Hoffman and Tranel PC, Galva’s auditors was present and went over the audit with the council.

Superintendent Greg Thompson has finished flushing hydrants. It was reported that several more hydrants are broke and need to be replaced

The following checks were received: September motor fuel tax, $8,951; September video gaming tax, $3,185; August telecommunications tax, $2,119; September cannabis tax, $382; September income tax, $36,951; August local share of State use tax, $7,640; August sales tax, $26,891; and August and September personnel property replacement tax $20,430.

