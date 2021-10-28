Geneseo Council reviews budget updates, proposed levy

The Geneseo Council met Tuesday October 26. Keith Kennett was absent.

City Treasurer Jamie Matthews went through the 2022 budget for the benefit of the Council. This year, cemeteries, parks and police all have been broken out of the General Fund, in order that the financial activity can be more closely tracked, and accurate costs be determined. These have all been part of the General Fund in the past.

Alderman Craig Arnold questioned City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp about the relatively flat sales tax figures, and what would constitute a "healthy" growth figure. Hollenkamp responded that 5-7% would be considered good. Further discussion occurred about what kinds of businesses would provide that level of growth.

Anther item of note in the 2022 budget was that the City is still waiting for a $2 million IEPA loan that will offset a negative balance in the wastewater fund.

The projected tax levy increase was reviewed. The City proposes a 4.99% increase on the .9% City portion of the property tax bill. This would result in an additional $7.98 increase on a $150,000 home assessed at $50,000. The Levy will be discussed at the next City Council Committee of the Whole, and voted on at a special meeting that same evening, Tuesday November 23 at 6 PM.

In other business:

The Geneseo Police department will be selling a surplus Ford Explorer that is being retired from duty. Chief Disterhof hopes the two patrol cars that will take its' place will arrive before the end of the month.

The sale of a 200 square foot triangular shaped city-owned parcel of ground was approved. The smallest lot in Geneseo was purchased by Mark Westrom as it adjoins property he owns along Route 6.