Assistance needed with Aisle of Flags

staff writer

The Geneseo Aisle of Flags will go up on Veterans Day, November 11 at 7:00 AM and come down at 2:00 PM, weather permitting. Coffee and rolls will be served at the VFW after the flags go up in the morning. All help in set up and take down is appreciated. Please contact Bob DeBoever with questions at 309-944-6343

Twelve new veterans flags will be going up for the first time this year. They are:

Richard L. Sprague

Clarence E. Henson

David M. Happel

Carl A. Smith

Clarence (Randy) Wade

Ronald L. Carroll

David L. Cox

Wayne Ludwig

Robert E. Merrill

Duward F. Inch

Virgil F. Juliot

Phillip (Jack) Doherty