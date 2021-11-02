Assistance needed with Aisle of Flags
staff writer
The Geneseo Aisle of Flags will go up on Veterans Day, November 11 at 7:00 AM and come down at 2:00 PM, weather permitting. Coffee and rolls will be served at the VFW after the flags go up in the morning. All help in set up and take down is appreciated. Please contact Bob DeBoever with questions at 309-944-6343
Twelve new veterans flags will be going up for the first time this year. They are:
Richard L. Sprague
Clarence E. Henson
David M. Happel
Carl A. Smith
Clarence (Randy) Wade
Ronald L. Carroll
David L. Cox
Wayne Ludwig
Robert E. Merrill
Duward F. Inch
Virgil F. Juliot
Phillip (Jack) Doherty