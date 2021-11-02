Geneseo boutique owner offers suggestions on avoiding holiday shopping hang-ups

Claudia Loucks

Amy DeFauw, owner of Katsch Boutique which features clothing and accessories to footwear, recently opened the Katsch Home Shop, in the lower level of her store, located at 113 North State St. in downtown Geneseo.

She said the decision to return to the Home Decor category “was truly based on demand. We had so many customers ask us for décor and furniture in 2020 it seemed like a smart decision to add the category back into the mix. We carry artwork, mirrors, vases and home textiles as well as furniture like accent tables and chairs.”

In announcing the new addition to her store, DeFauw also offered insight on how to avoid holiday shopping hang-ups.

She said this year is as difficult as last when it comes to the major economic issues facing small businesses…”Inventory shortages and shipping delays are a constant topic of conversation among those in the retail industry.”

She said the economic effects of Covid shutdowns are showing up at the consumer level this season. Many big box retailers are able to use leverage to get their products first in line at the ports but small businesses are getting pushed back to the back of the line.

Despite the roadblocks, DeFauw said she feels prepared for the holiday season. “I watched the news closely and anticipated some of the major backlogs at the ports,” she said. “I brought in about 75 percent of my holiday gifts and apparel in August to guarantee I had the inventory I needed for the holiday shopping season. I truly value people that choose to shop small and I think it’s important that we provide a great shopping experience for them.”

While many small businesses face the headaches caused by factory delays, port congestion and rising costs, they remain resilient and committed to providing a great experience to our customers, she added.

DeFauw mentioned the resurgence of in-person events as one way businesses are providing unique experience for customers.

She shared some suggestions for avoiding holiday shopping hang-ups:

“-SHOP EARLY – The early bird will in fact get the proverbial worm this year. Not only will you have a better chance at getting the products you want, but it will also help avoid shipping delays by major carriers like UPS and USPS.

-DON’T WAIT FOR DISCOUNTS – Due to back logged ports and limited supply of goods, there will be less discounts offered by retailers looking to recoup some of the lost revenues they face by inventory shortages. For the consumer that means you don’t need to wait until Black Friday to shop. If you are looking for a large discount, chances are you won’t see it this year. A limited supply of goods and increased consumer demand means less discounts offered across the retail industry.

-CONSIDER BUYING MORE FROM LOCAL BUSINESSES - Small businesses are the heart of our communities. While the big guys like Amazon, Wal-Mart and Target have experienced record breaking profits through the pandemic, small businesses have struggled. Gift cards from small businesses are a great way to support your community businesses and many can be purchased digitally so you can avoid shipping delays.”

ABOUT KATSCH BOUTIQUE

Katsch Boutique has two storefronts, at 113 North State St. in downtown Geneseo, and at 5619 Utica Ridge Rd., Davenport; as well as an online store at www.shopkatsch.com.

Katsch offers a wide selection of women’s clothing, accessories, home décor and gifts.

The third annual Katsch Holiday Gift Guide launches this week (Nov. 4). The publication is a 40-page guide that highlights favorite products and outfits for the holiday season.

“We are looking forward to the holiday shopping season,” DeFauw said. ‘We value the opportunity to provide unique experiences to our customers through our Gift Guide and through our participation in local activities like the Small Business Saturday and the Geneseo Christmas Walk. We also will participate in the nationwide event Pink Friday on Friday, Nov. 19. The event includes hundreds of boutiques across the country who offer incentives to customers for shopping small and visiting their favorite boutiques prior to big box retailers on Black Friday.”

More information about Katsch Boutique is available at the website www.shopkatsch.com or on face book at www.facebook.com/shopkatsch.