Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

November 9, 2006

Cambridge High School principal Robert Reagan and Cambridge High School guidance counselor Geno Herges, puts up the new 2006 Illinois State Scholar sign just east of Cambridge Wednesday, Nov. 1. The sign is provided by the Cambridge Academic Foundation. The new 2007 Illinois State Scholar sign should arrive in July and will be installed shortly after that according to Herges.

For the sixteenth year in a row, the Henry County Farm Bureau Woman donated an agriculture related books to sixteen elementary schools in the county. Dorothy Gustafson of Cambridge presents Barb Kiefer, Cambridge librarian with their copy of “Life on a Sheep Farm” by Judy Wolfman with photographs by David Lorenz Winston. The women’s committee hopes mor children will be reached through the teachers in conjunction with studies on agriculture.

Members of the Luther League at Cambridge Lutheran Church along with a friend Kayla VanWatermeulem, collected non=perishable items for the Cambridge Food Pantry Tuesday, October 31, instead of trick or treating. Over a two hour period, the students were able to canvas a four block area and collect numerous items. They are Emalee Brink, Jordan Summers and Kayla VanWatermeulen.

The Social Hour Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the home of Barbara Clark. Readers for the meeting will be Luella Sherrard and Rosemary Schieterdecker.

15 Years Ago

November 7, 1996

Cambridge teachers John Knox and Mike McAvoy recently received certificates citing them Most Inspirational Teacher based on an anonymous survey of incoming students this fall to Western Illinois University, Macomb.

Cambridge High School senior Eugene Kowitz Jr. drops his ballot in the box early Tuesday morning, November 5, before heading off to school. This is his first presidential election.

Chairwomen for the Henry County American Cancer Society surpassed their fund-raising goal for 1996, and have set the new goal as $18,300 for 1997. They include Dixie Worth, Susie Ferry, Barb Carlson, Mary Ahlstrom and Bev Radue.

Dana Carlson accepts a donation from Bertha Rogers, on behalf of the Cambridge High School Marching Band. Mrs. Rogers made the first donation to the marching band for their trip to perform at Disney World in Florida next summer.

50 Years Ago

November 4, 1971

Donald Swearingen was appointed Andover Civil Defense director Monday night by the Andover village trustees.

The Cambridge high school sophomores’ class will sponsor a barbecue supper from 5 to 8:30 Friday night, Nov. 5 in the high school cafeteria.

The Osco grange will meet at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 in the Cambridge Township Library. A potluck lunch will be served.

Cornwall Girls 4-H club will hold its mothers’ meeting and Christmas party Monday evening, December 6 at Brandon.

100 Years Ago

November 3, 1921

The Cambridge Livestock Associations shipped a car load of hogs to Chicago yesterday.

Football Sunday afternoon 2:30 Cambridge vs. The Madison Avenue team from Kewanee.

Samuel Nelson left Saturday morning for a visit with his brother John Nelson, who resides near Victoria, Iowa.

Mrs. W. A. Whitmore of Galva spent the first of the week with her daughter, Mrs. H-E Talbot and family.