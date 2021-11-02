Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Sameulson

15 Year Ago

Nov 8,2006

Marie Lang of Galva, won the top entry in a Chili Cook-off contest hosted Saturday by Mary Hepner of Mary’s Family dining A7a Lounge, Galva. Lang, who is a cook at the restaurant topped eight other competitors, which was held to raise funds for the Galva Food Pantry.

Eight Galva High School FFA members attended the 79th National Convention held oct. 25-28 at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Karly Johnston, Ashley Thomson, Austin Dobbels and Jill Johnston, Nate Dobbels, Dale Anderson, Ryan Vrsaaig and Amanda Love.

Galva High School senior Kaitie Aufderheude, this week’s Galva News’ Student of the Week, has had a passion for dancing since the fourth grade. She is a member of the school’s dane qnd drill team.

The Al-Wood High School Scholastic owl Team won third place in a 12 team tournament at Princeville High School recently Alwoods’ Kelly Holt and Thomas Briggs were named to the All-Tournament Team

25 Years Ago

November 14, 1996

Matthew DeSutter of Woodhull will be among than 1,100 4-H delegates from across the nation who will gather in Atlanta, GA for thee 2006 National 4-H Congress, Nov. 24-28.

Tyler Gaosenil, 9 of Galva, was one of the youngest competitors at Saturday’s 5th Annual Indoor Garden Tractor Fall pull hosted by the Garden Tractor Fall Pull hosted by the Galva Tri-Country Pullers.

Linda Larson, Knoxville, was installed as the Oneida Postmaster on Nov 8 by Judi Bloomer, Maquon, manager of Post Office Operations, Galesburg.

AlWood junior and senior high school students will participate in the Illinois Music Educators Association District Music Festival Nov. 23 in Rock Island. Students participating include Christina Barchman, Elizabeth Clarke, Jon Dertz, Leo Dominique, Brian Holt, Megan Kelly, Sheldon McMeekin, Derek Peterson, Kelly Peterson and Dollie Ricketts.

50 Years Ago

Nov. 4. 1971

A mountain of corn is growing in the Galva Park District. Excellent crops, dock strikes and a shortage of storage space have made it necessary for the Galva Co-op to pile the corn in the park district’s parking lot until it can be shipped at a later date. At least 30,000 bushels had been dumped in the lot by Tuesday night.

James Christianson of Bishop Hill has purchased the Colony Inn Tavern in Bishop Hill from Mrs. Dorthea Matson and assumed ownership November 1.

Word has been received by Miss Marlene Walker that she will soon receive her copy of “Merit’s “Who’s Who Among America High School Students 1970-71” in which her biography appears.

Father and Son night was held at the Galva Lions club meeting October 27, in American Legion Hall with over 50 members and quests attending.

100 Years Ago

November 3, 1921

M. O. Sprouse is substituting on mail route 3 this week during Carrier Alex White’s absence at Kansas City, MO

Members of the Andover Luther League will render a program at the Luther League meeting here Friday evening.

Misses Bessie Burgess and Helen and Katheriner Henderson spent Saturday evening with friends in Geneseo.

Mrs. Nathan Overstreet arrived Saturday evening from a fews days’ visit with friends and relative in Chicago and Kenosha, Wisconsin.