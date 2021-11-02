Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Nov. 10, 2006

Deer hunting season brings with it a ministry for Dan and Tracy Weber. The couple owns and operates Weber Meats, where they both put in many hours every day, and, when deer season arrives, those hours increase. But the couple does not seem to mind.

On Veterans Day, 565 flags will fly, weather permitting, in the Aisle of Flags at the City Park. The flags will go up at 7 a.m. and volunteers are needed to help raise the flags.

25 Years Ago

Nov. 8, 1996

All four city aldermen whose terms are up next spring have announced plans for run for re-election. They are: Lowell Ewert, ward one; Robert Wachtel, ward two; Wayne Ludwig, ward three and Susan Philhower, ward four.

Gladys Anderson was born October 30, 1916 on the southern side of Geneseo. Today, she lives in town and is employed by Farm & Fleet. Mrs. Anderson began working at Farm & Fleet 28 years ago when it opened on S. Oakwood St.

50 Years Ago

November 4, 1971

Doctors, dentists, and hospital authorities all have seen the need coming for more doctors and dentists in Geneseo to fill the need because of a dwindling supply, and also because Geneseo has become a center for the area for medical and dental service.

The Geneseo Junior Women’s Club community improvement division will be planting bulbs in a circle around the flag pole in the city park within the next week.

100 Years Ago

November 4, 1921

The Fuller Brush Co. has opened a local office at 124 ½ So. State St. over the Fair Store, Phone 167-K. Come in and get your “veg.” brush.

G.T.H.S. upset all the dope last Friday by winning from St. Ambrose Juniors, 14-0. Geneseo scored both touchdowns in the first half.