Lookingbills retire from Village of Cambridge

Cambridge Village board members took care of an agenda of business items at their recent meeting, in addition to honoring Bruce and Rita Lookingbill for their years of service to the village.

Bruce Lookingbill worked as a water plant operator for 12 years and Rita Lookingbill was a part-time employee as the caretaker of flowers in the downtown area.

Business items included approving a one-year lease with Brad Maertens for village-owned farm land (5.7 acres) east of Cambridge at $235 per acre for a total of $1,343.73; and a one-year lease agreement wit CSI Manufacturing in the amount of $1,000 for a parcel of village property at the west corner of East Park.

The board also:

-Approved a bid of $4,200 from American Steel Carports, Inc., Kewanee, for a metal well covering.

-Approved a bid of $1,860.00 from American Steel Carports, Inc., Kewanee, for a metal shed to cover the cluster of mailboxes in Ridgeview Subdivision