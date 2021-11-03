Atkinson village still waiting

Claudia Loucks

Still waiting…At their meeting Monday, Atkinson Village Board members decided to wait to submit another loan application to the State of Illinois.

Previously, the board learned the State of Illinois is no longer offering forgivable loan money which is what the village had applied for to help pay for the water main-meter project which was estimated to cost $1 million. The Village of Atkinson had applied for $400,000 in a forgivable loan and planed to borrow the remainder of the cost of project from the State.

The project is now estimated to cost $1.7 million-plus due to increased costs of materials.

With the current status, the money from the State would be a 100 percent loan which would be paid back at a low interest rate of .083 percent.

The board agreed to move forward with the loan application, but will not submit the application until the end of March when forgivable loan requests may reopen.