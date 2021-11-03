CNA scholarships awarded by Hammond-Henry Hospital

Claudia Loucks

Students in the Certified Nursing Program at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo recently each received $850 scholarships to help with course expenses.

The five student recipients are Hope Wyrick, Katelynn Emerick, Lena Litherland and Sage Searle, all students at Geneseo High School; and Kyla DeRycke, a student at Annawan High School.

Julie West, volunteer/auxiliary manager at Hammond-Henry, explained that students earn credit hours from their high school and from Black Hawk College. The program is taught as an early bird class throughout the school year and at the completion of the class, students will qualify to take the state exam to become certified nursing assistants.

The CNA course includes not only skills in personal care of patients, but also assisting with nutrition and hydration, safety issues in the environment, infection control, observation and recording of health information, assisting with movement and exercise, and helping with mental health and emotional needs of patients.

Jessica Rogers, a registered nurse at Hammond-Henry Hospital, is the instructor of the class.