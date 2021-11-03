Galva Veterans Day program announced

Carol Townsend

The Galva American Legion will have their annual Veterans Day program Thursday, November 11th at Galva Veterans Park.

The program consists of Aric Burhorn , the vocalist, Olaf Collinson playing Taps, Cliff Wright the MC, John Holevoet with the prayers and a speaker from the Rock Island Arsenal. Lloyd Anderson of the Galva American Legion said Monday night that the speaker’s name has not been announced .

Anderson said the Galva American Legion will be serving chili at no charge at the Legion on Wallace Street and everyone is invited after the Veterans program.