Looking Back Orion

Compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years ago

November 9, 2006

A helicopter, a bagpiper, a band and a trumpet trio will make the dedication of the Orion Community Veterans Monument on Saturday, November 11. The dedication at 1 p.m. in Central Park is the culmination of 18 months of effort. A committee of six people raised $1000,000 and supervised construction of the monument.

Orion High School will present “The Boardinghouse” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 11. Cast members include include: Andrea Solomonson, Kristina Burris, Teddra Mettlin, Alanna Anderson and Abigail Holmes.

Orion High School fielded the first place color guard at the 26th annual Metamora Township High School Parade and Field Invitational on Saturday, October 14. They include Lisa Gombert, Melissa Blumenshein, Rachel Wright, Kelsey Wetzell, Jessica McDanel, Megan Schneider, Emma Kulig, Lauren Meyers, Desiray Gulley, Megan Blumenshein, Jennifer Coe, Teddra Mettlin and Ashley Norberg.

Orion graduate Josh Galliart scored three touchdowns to lead Augustana College to a 31-0 victory over North Park on Saturday, November 4, at Ericson Field in Ericson Field in Rock Island.

25 Years Ago

November 7, 1996

The Orion High School Choir will perform at the Festival of Trees in Davenport on Friday, November at 4 p.m. The program of holiday music will be presented on center stage. This is the first time Orion singers have been invited to sing at the Festival. The Show Choir program will last about 45minutes. Show choir members are Anna Trego, Becky Juenger, Molly Martin, Mary Lewis, Kylie Harbaugh, Missy Sierer, Mandi Andersdon, Nancy Armstrong, Andrea Fisher, Sarah Sottos, Kirk Humphreys, Joe Girotti, Richard Dettman, Justin Francis, Brian Novak, Jason Newton, Heath Akers, Shawn Scherbroeck and James Girotti.

For the first time in seven years, the Orion Chargers experienced the glory of Illinois High School Association football playoffs. In the first-round game at Sterling Newman on Saturday afternoon, November 2. Mike Rogers (#32) sprints upfield with Joe Meiresonne (#42) and Rob Emmert (#82) ready to block any Comet defenders. Sterling Newman won 33-0.

Gloria Levin, kindergarten teacher at C. R. Hanna Elementary School, will not be retiring until the end of the 1997-98 school year. Because of retirement policy requirements, she submitted her resignation two years in advance.

Corey Finch, a senior at Orion High School was student chosen Student of the Month at United Township Area Career Center, East Moline.

50 Years Ago

November 4, 1971

The public is invited to attend the Hillybilly Dilly, PTA sponsored carnival, Saturday, November 6, from 5:309:00 p.m. at C. R. Hanna School. Those attending the carnival are invited to dress in hill billy attire, if they so desire. A portable TV will be given away as a door prize. Vittles will be served throughout the evening.

Mr. and Mrs. Earl Bollman of Colorado Springs, CO, left Tuesday after spending ten days at the Ray Rhodenbaugh home and with other friends and relatives.

Mr. Raymond Carlson of Moline, Harold F. Anderson and Mr. and Mrs. Luther Anderson of Orion spent a week in the home of Rev. and Mrs. Melvin T. Peterson and family in Ellis, Kansas and also visited other places of interest.

Past Presidents Parley of the American Legion Auxiliary will met at 7:30 Monday night, November 6 in the home of Miss Carrie Fitzpatrick.

100 Years Ago

October 27, 1921

Mr. and Mrs. Chas. Falk, and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Atkinson and son, Richard of Bishop Hill, spent Sunday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. W. Q. Quayle.

Matherville and Sherrard ball teams decided the championship of Mercer county Sunday afternoon at Sherrard before a large crowd of spectators. Matherville won by a score of 17 to 4.

Frank Palmer was pleasantly surprised when about forty of his relatives stepped in Thursday, October 20, to help him celebrate his forty-eighth birthday. Games and music were enjoyed until and elaborate luncheon was served by the ladies, after which the guests departed. Mr. Palmer was presented with a purse of money as a remembrance of the occasion.

George P. Wilson was a business visitor at Des Moines and other points in Iowa last week.